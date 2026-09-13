Sports Sacovie White-Helton ready to solve explosive issue for Georgia offense The Bulldogs want an explosive offense, and White-Helton looks to be part of the solution Georgia wide receiver Sacovie White-Helton celebrates after scoring a 70-yard reception during the second quarter against Western Kentucky in an NCAA football game at Sanford Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026, in Athens, Ga. (Jason Getz/AJC)

By Mike Griffith 19 minutes ago Share

ATHENS, Georgia — Sacovie White-Helton said focusing on what he can control would be key to transitioning to a bigger role this season, and the junior receiver has done just that. White-Helton, who has been challenged to fill Zachariah Branch’s record-breaking receiver shoes, took the only pass thrown his way Saturday for a 70-yard touchdown in Georgia’s 70-20 win over Western Kentucky on Saturday. “It was a choice route, he ran a great route,” Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton said of the short slant pass he rifled to White-Helton in stride. “I just had to get him the ball, and he did the rest.

“He turned on the jets, and nobody caught him.” White-Helton has four catches for 104 yards and a touchdown through two games, along with six punt returns for 82 yards and a kick return of 18 yards in the opening 63-3 win over Tennessee State. Georgia coach Kirby Smart has substituted liberally through the first two games, pulling Stockton and many of the front-line receivers in the second quarter of the two blowout wins. But White-Helton’s role as a high-volume target seems secure, as he’s exhibited good hands and game-breaking running ability after the catch through the first two contests.

Smart was certainly impressed.

“The throw and the decision by Gunner was great, was elite, and the catch by Sacovie using his hands and not his body was really big,” Smart said. “Then his burst to split the safeties and go make a play. “It was really nice (pass) protection, and really nice decision and great catch and run after the catch.” White-Helton, who had only eight catches for 70 yards last season, said in fall camp he’s ready to make the most of the lessons learned from Atlanta Falcons’ rookie Branch, who set a UGA program record with 81 catches last season. “Route definition, depth in routes, and the speed and timing of the routes he used — not everything needs to be 100 miles per hour,” White-Helton said of what he picked up from Branch. “It’s coming out of your break and being able to run downfield.”