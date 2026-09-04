Atlanta Falcons Falcons’ Billy Bowman Jr. returns to practice after 9-month Achilles rehab Bowman suffered torn ACL last November, made 53-man roster out of training camp despite not practicing. Atlanta Falcons defensive back Billy Bowman Jr. runs a drill during the Atlanta Falcons rookie minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons Training Camp, Friday, May 9, 2025, in Flowery Branch. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

By Daniel Flick 33 minutes ago Share

FLOWERY BRANCH — On the final day before their regular season practice schedule begins, the Falcons checked a pair of offseason firsts Thursday: a practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium and participation from Billy Bowman Jr., the latter carrying far more significance. The Falcons posted a photo of Bowman — who tore his Achilles last November and has spent his offseason working off to the side, in the weight room or taking occasional mental reps behind the action — on the field during Thursday’s practice. The extent of his participation is unclear, as the session was closed to media. Here’s a look at Bowman with a helmet and shoulder pads resting underneath his red No. 33 jersey, plus social media comments from the 23-year-old.

The Falcons drafted Bowman in the fourth round in 2025, and he earned a role as the team’s nickel corner exiting training camp. Bowman played in the first four games of the season, then missed the next four because of a hamstring injury. He returned and played in two games before tearing his Achilles in practice leading into Week 12. All told, Bowman played in six games with one start, and he was on the field for 80% of the Falcons’ defensive snaps. He collected 26 tackles, 1 ½ sacks, one tackle for loss, one interception and two passes defended.

Bowman spent training camp on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list but made the Falcons’ initial 53-man roster, which indicated the team believed he’d be able to return to practice within the first four weeks of the season. Ultimately, he returned within four days.

“Really, really proud of Billy, man,” Falcons general manager Ian Cunningham said Wednesday. “It’s a testament to him, his work ethic, his resilience, the time in which he’s put into his body to fight to get back. He’s done a really good job. “And a lot of credit also goes to our return-to-play staff with (director of rehabilitation) Nick (Caropino) and (physical therapist) Aaron (Williams), (director of sports medicine) Jake Pfeil, and our trainers, our performance staff, strength and conditioning, putting an outstanding plan together in order for him to come back and feel confident.” The 5-foot-10, 180-pound Bowman faces an uncertain path to playing time. Avieon Terrell, the Falcons’ rookie second-round draft pick, started at nickel corner in the team’s preseason finale against the Miami Dolphins after earning first-team reps in practice leading into the game. Terrell appears to have the inside track to starting in the slot, and in certain packages, the Falcons use safety Sydney Brown as a big-bodied nickel, too.