Atlanta Falcons Falcons’ Bijan Robinson named NFC Offensive Player of Week Star running back earns honor after 213 scrimmage yards vs. Packers. Share Add AJC on Google The Falcons' Bijan Robinson (right) runs for a first down past the Packers' Evan Williams during the first half Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026, in Green Bay, Wis. Robinson rushed for 194 yards in the game, the second-most in his career. (Matt Ludtke/AP)

By Daniel Flick 35 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons running back Bijan Robinson earned the NFC Offensive Player of the Week award for his performance in the team’s 35-14 win over the Packers, the NFL announced Wednesday. Robinson rushed 29 times for 194 rushing yards and two touchdowns, averaging 6.7 yards per carry, to go along with two catches for 19 yards. He tied a career high in rushing scores, while his 194 yards on the ground marked the second-most in his career. His 213 scrimmage yards are the most by a player in the NFL this season. Related Story Tagovailoa sheds light on injury: ‘It wasn’t something I could control’ “That’s the best football player I’ve ever seen in my life,” Falcons defensive tackle Maason Smith said Tuesday. “I ain’t never seen nobody rush for 200, I can tell you that much.”

This is Robinson’s third NFC Offensive Player of the Week crown, as he earned the honor twice last season — once in Week 6 against the Bills and the other in Week 17 against the Rams, both primetime bouts as was Thursday’s game against Green Bay. Falcons receiver Drake London referred to Robinson as a Hall of Fame “gold jacket” player after the team’s win over the Packers. Robinson, meanwhile, told reporters in the locker room his sights were already set on the Falcons’ Week 4 matchup with the Saints. A team captain for the first time, Robinson wants the Falcons to leave past success in the rearview mirror and back it up Monday night in New Orleans. “Past life, we would win a game like this and then we would lose. So, my message to the team is, we can’t let this game get into our heads, creep into our minds at all,” Robinson said in Green Bay. “Like, we have to really flush this game and get ready for the Saints.”