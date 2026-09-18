Sports Everything to know about the Georgia at Arkansas game Bulldogs’ defense has early red flag in red zone, even if it is backups. Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton leads the nation in pass efficiency rating through the first two games. Here, he attempts a pass during the second quarter against Western Kentucky in the NCAA football game at Sanford Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026, in Athens, Ga. (Jason Getz/AJC)

By Mike Griffith 53 minutes ago Share

Kirby Smart knows he has a very good football team, but the 11th-year Georgia head coach is a realist. So when Smart was asked the key to his team’s fast starts against FCS-level Tennessee State and Western Kentucky, he simply said, “The opponents.” At noon on Saturday, things get more real for the No. 2-ranked Bulldogs (2-0) as they open conference play against SEC opponent Arkansas (1-1). The Bulldogs are a 24.5-point favorite, but there will be a hostile crowd to contend with, along with on-field temperatures likely to approach or break the 100-degree mark. Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton is off to a strong start, leading the nation in passing efficiency (284.45) with 11 touchdown drives (eight passing touchdowns) on the 11 possessions he has played.

“It’s fun when you score every possession you’re in, right?” Smart said Saturday after Stockton tied a school record with five touchdown passes. “But is that real? You think we’re going to do that in SEC play, score every possession? “It’s gonna be how you deal with adversity moving forward.” The Razorbacks are dealing with that sort of challenge after getting humbled in a road loss at Utah late Saturday night. Arkansas offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey addressed the issues bluntly.

“We’ve got to make plays … we’ve got to find ways,” Cramsey said, per Yahoo.com. “We’re going to find out who the hell we are.”

Things to Know about Georgia at Arkansas When: 12 p.m. Where: Razorback Stadium, Fayetteville, Arkansas. Rankings and records: Georgia (2-0), No. 2 in AP Top 25 Poll. Georgia, No. 21 in Sagarin computer rankings; Arkansas (1-1), No. 63 (of 266) in Sagarin computer rankings. TV/radio: ABC; Georgia Bulldogs Sports Network radio; SiriusXM 81 or 176. Weather: Sunny with a high of 96 Series: Georgia leads 12-4, won 37-0 in 2021. Last meeting: Georgia’s “RBU” was in full effect as NFL rushing champion James Cook had 12 carries for 87 yards to spearhead the Bulldogs’ 273 yards on the ground, keeping things simple for Stetson Bennett IV, who was 7-of-11 passing for 72 yards with three carries for 16 yards. UGA drove for a score on its opening drive and blocked an Arkansas punt on the Hogs’ first possession, leading to another quick TD. The Bulldogs led 21-0 over former offensive line coach Sam Pittman, who was in his second year coaching the Razorbacks. UGA’s championship defense held Arkansas to 162 total yards and nine first downs.

Last outing: Georgia beat Conference USA member Western Kentucky 70-20, pulling starting QB Gunner Stockton in the second quarter with a 42-0 lead. Stockton tied a school record with five touchdown passes and finished 13-of-16 passing for 234 yards and one scramble for 3 yards. Arkansas lost on the road at No. 17 Utah, 43-10. Georgia injury report: LB Chase Linton (out); DB Justice Fitzpatrick (out); DB Tyriq Green (out); OL Marcus Harrison (out). Arkansas injury report: TE Maddox Lassiter (out); DL J’Lynn Allen (out); P Connor Smith (out); TE Hutson Hendrix (out); DB Brandon Ford (doubtful) Betting line: Georgia is a 24.5-point favorite. Georgia and Arkansas notes to know • The Bulldogs are outscoring their opponents 49-0 in the first quarter through two games this season and 84-9 in the first halves of their wins over FCS-Tennessee State and Western Kentucky.