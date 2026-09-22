Dream close in on a top-4 seed with 95-84 win over Liberty

Dream guard Rhyne Howard (10) in the first half of an WNBA basketball game against the Sunday, Aug. 16, 2026, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

With one game left, Atlanta can catch Las Vegas for No. 3 spot in playoff seeding.

With one game left, Atlanta can catch Las Vegas for No. 3 spot in playoff seeding.

NEW YORK (AP) — Jordin Canada scored 19 points, Angel Reese added 18 points and 10 rebounds, and the Dream beat the Liberty 95-84 on Monday night.

DeWanna Bonner had 17 points and Rhyne Howard 16 for the Dream (29-14), who moved closer to clinching a top-four seed in the WNBA playoffs. A win against New York on Wednesday or a loss by Indiana in one of its final two games would give the Dream home-court advantage in the opening round of the postseason.

The Liberty (26-17) had their three-game winning streak end and now will be on the road in the opening round of the playoffs.