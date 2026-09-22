Sports

Dream close in on a top-4 seed with 95-84 win over Liberty

With one game left, Atlanta can catch Las Vegas for No. 3 spot in playoff seeding.
Dream guard Rhyne Howard (10) in the first half of an WNBA basketball game against the Sunday, Aug. 16, 2026, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Dream guard Rhyne Howard (10) in the first half of an WNBA basketball game against the Sunday, Aug. 16, 2026, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
By Associated Press
13 minutes ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Jordin Canada scored 19 points, Angel Reese added 18 points and 10 rebounds, and the Dream beat the Liberty 95-84 on Monday night.

DeWanna Bonner had 17 points and Rhyne Howard 16 for the Dream (29-14), who moved closer to clinching a top-four seed in the WNBA playoffs. A win against New York on Wednesday or a loss by Indiana in one of its final two games would give the Dream home-court advantage in the opening round of the postseason.

The Liberty (26-17) had their three-game winning streak end and now will be on the road in the opening round of the playoffs.

Atlanta led by three at the half and extended the lead to 73-62 after three quarters, thanks to Allisha Gray and Howard. After a scoreless first half, Gray had 12 points in the period, including seven during a 9-2 run to start it. Howard then took over with 10 points in the quarter.

New York, which played in Toronto on Sunday, got within eight a few times, but could get no closer.

Breanna Stewart had 27 points and 14 rebounds to lead the Liberty. Jonquel Jones added 18 points and 12 rebounds.