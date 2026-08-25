Atlanta Braves After skipping turn in rotation, Bryce Elder to return to face Dodgers Starting pitcher has been dealing with minor knee issue. Braves starting pitcher Bryce Elder delivers to a Mets batter during the first inning Monday, Aug, 10, 2026, at Truist Park in Atlanta. Elder was knocked around by New York, giving up seven runs on 10 hits and three walks. (Jason Getz/AJC)

By Chad Bishop 1 hour ago Share

Bryce Elder said something felt a little off in his right knee after a July 9 start in Pittsburgh. He pitched just four innings that day and left after giving up three runs on five hits and two walks. In his next four starts, however, Elder was great, pitching to a 1.88 ERA over 24 innings while the Braves went 3-1 in those games. But after those outings Elder’s knee would become uncomfortable, even swollen at times. There was never any pain, Elder said, and the issue didn’t surface when the right-hander was on the mound — only after. On Aug. 10 at Truist Park, Elder was knocked around by the Mets, giving up seven runs on 10 hits and three walks. He rebounded the next time out (Aug. 16) with six innings of one-run ball against the Diamondbacks.

“(Elder’s) been fighting through some knee stuff — not enough to make him miss a start, but he’s been fighting through it,” Braves manager Walt Weiss said at the time. “So you tip your cap to him because he continues to take the ball and has been very durable.” Turns out, because of some roster maneuvering that needed to be done, the Braves were able to give Elder a week off from his scheduled turn in the rotation. The Aug. 16 appearance at Truist against the Diamondbacks was the last time Elder (8-7, 3.92) toed the rubber. He was with the squad on its most recent road trip, but used that time to rehabilitate and restrengthen the right knee, often using a water weight bag in the process. There isn’t any concern Elder’s knee discomfort could be long-term, nor is there any structural damage, Elder said. It’s thought to simply be caused from the wear and tear of a long season.

Meanwhile, on Aug. 18, the Braves recalled right-handed pitcher AJ Smith-Shawver from Triple-A Gwinnett. That move served two purposes: Smith-Shawver took Elder’s spot in the rotation, and it allowed the Braves to retain an option year for Smith-Shawver, who had spent less than 20 days in the minors.