BravesVision announces broadcasting schedule for playoffs

BravesVision announced Sunday its broadcast schedule for the National League wild-card series.
Games 1 of the NLWCS will air nationally at 2 p.m. Tuesday and Game 2 at 2 p.m. Wednesday on NBC and Peacock. If necessary, Game 3 will be played at either 2 p.m. or 8 p.m. Thursday on NBC and Peacock.
BravesVision, featuring Brandon Gaudin, C.J. Nitkowski, Wiley Ballard, Nick Green and Peter Moylan, will begin its postseason coverage at 7 p.m. Monday by airing “Braves On Deck: Postseason Preview Edition.” A preview of Game 2 will air at 9 a.m. Wednesday
Following Games 1 and 2 of the NLWCS, BravesVision will air “Braves Postgame: Postseason Edition” immediately after the national broadcast, featuring postgame interviews, news conferences and reaction.