BravesVision announces broadcasting schedule for playoffs

A BravesVision camera is seen on opening day during the Braves-Royals game March 27, 2026, at Truist Park in Atlanta. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Braves will play afternoon games Tuesday and Wednesday on NBC and Peacock.

Braves will play afternoon games Tuesday and Wednesday on NBC and Peacock.

BravesVision announced Sunday its broadcast schedule for the National League wild-card series.

Games 1 of the NLWCS will air nationally at 2 p.m. Tuesday and Game 2 at 2 p.m. Wednesday on NBC and Peacock. If necessary, Game 3 will be played at either 2 p.m. or 8 p.m. Thursday on NBC and Peacock.

BravesVision, featuring Brandon Gaudin, C.J. Nitkowski, Wiley Ballard, Nick Green and Peter Moylan, will begin its postseason coverage at 7 p.m. Monday by airing “Braves On Deck: Postseason Preview Edition.” A preview of Game 2 will air at 9 a.m. Wednesday

Following Games 1 and 2 of the NLWCS, BravesVision will air “Braves Postgame: Postseason Edition” immediately after the national broadcast, featuring postgame interviews, news conferences and reaction.