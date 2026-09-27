Atlanta Braves

BravesVision announces broadcasting schedule for playoffs

Braves will play afternoon games Tuesday and Wednesday on NBC and Peacock.
A BravesVision camera is seen on opening day during the Braves-Royals game March 27, 2026, at Truist Park in Atlanta. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)
A BravesVision camera is seen on opening day during the Braves-Royals game March 27, 2026, at Truist Park in Atlanta. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)
By
1 hour ago

BravesVision announced Sunday its broadcast schedule for the National League wild-card series.

Games 1 of the NLWCS will air nationally at 2 p.m. Tuesday and Game 2 at 2 p.m. Wednesday on NBC and Peacock. If necessary, Game 3 will be played at either 2 p.m. or 8 p.m. Thursday on NBC and Peacock.

BravesVision, featuring Brandon Gaudin, C.J. Nitkowski, Wiley Ballard, Nick Green and Peter Moylan, will begin its postseason coverage at 7 p.m. Monday by airing “Braves On Deck: Postseason Preview Edition.” A preview of Game 2 will air at 9 a.m. Wednesday

Following Games 1 and 2 of the NLWCS, BravesVision will air “Braves Postgame: Postseason Edition” immediately after the national broadcast, featuring postgame interviews, news conferences and reaction.

If Game 3 is necessary, BravesVision will preview the deciding matchup with “Braves On Deck” at 9 a.m. Thursday followed by “Braves Postgame: Postseason Editionimmediately after the game.