Atlanta Braves Braves to start wild-card series at 2 p.m. Tuesday Phillies or Diamondbacks will come to Truist Park to begin opening playoff series. A banner displaying “NL East Champions” is seen while the Braves warm up prior to their game against the Reds on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026 at Truist Park in Atlanta. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)

By Chad Bishop 1 hour ago Share

MIAMI — Major League Baseball announced Sunday that the Braves will open the playoffs at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Truist Park, the first game of a National League wild-card series. The Phillies or Diamondbacks, pending Sunday’s results, will travel to Atlanta to face the NL East champs. The game time and opponent were, or the opponent, was of little concern to Braves manager Walt Weiss ahead of Sunday’s regular-season finale against the Marlins at LoanDepot Park. “It doesn’t matter. I don’t care. I mean, who we play, when we play, it doesn’t matter,” Weiss said. “It’s gonna be tough in a postseason game. Winning games in the postseason is tough. So it doesn’t matter who you’re playing, but we’ll be ready.”

In his first season at the helm, Weiss guided the Braves to a division title and the third-best record in the NL. Navigating impactful injuries since before the season even began, the 62-year-old manager guided the team to the top of the standings early and kept them there for virtually the entire summer. Now, as the Braves’ quest to reach the Fall Classic begins, there are still a handful of important arms on the injured list, as is outfielder, Lane Thomas who is not expected to be available for the first round. Yet Weiss feels his team is in a good headspace as Atlanta starts the playoffs as the No. 3 seed in the NL, needing to eliminate three teams to reach the World Series. “I always like where we’re at mentally,” Weiss said. “I think our guys have done a good job weathering the storms this year. Like I said, when I told them when we clinched, I think we’ve been at our best at those times. They’re ready to go.” Postseason success will start, as if often does, from the mound.

The Braves have left-hander Chris Sale (14-9, 2.16) lined up to start Tuesday’s game and right-hander Tyler Mahle (7-10, 3.99) available to start Wednesday. Anything after that will be by committee with Bryce Elder, Reynaldo López and Martín Pérez all sidelined with injuries.

But Weiss’ team has a strong and deep bullpen, a group of relievers that can and will be used all sorts of ways this week — and this weekend if it gets there. “It feels like our leverage guys are pretty set, and then we just got a closer (Robert Suarez) back (from the injured list),” Braves catcher Drake Baldwin said. “When, honestly, anyone in our bullpen comes out, we feel really good that they’re either gonna hold the lead or keep (the score) the same, which is huge to allow our offense to get some runs.” And speaking of offense, the Braves quite honestly don’t have the most daunting lineup among their postseason peers. Still, they have put together series, weeks, even months at a time in which they have scored in bunches. They had one of baseball’s best attacks in April, May and July. They have capable stars in Ronald Acuña Jr., Michael Harris II, Matt Olson, Baldwin and even the much-maligned Austin Riley. “Just passing the baton,” Braves utility man Maurico Dubón said on the team’s offensive focus in the playoffs. “Just giving the other guy a chance. Don’t play hero. Don’t try to hit a five-run home run. Just passing the baton, I think that will be the biggest (key).”