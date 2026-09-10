Braves to place Lane Thomas on injured list

Atlanta Braves outfielder Lane Thomas reacts after hitting a RBI-double during the sixth inning against the Miami Marlins on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026, at Truist Park in Atlanta. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

The Braves have lost outfielder Lane Thomas, as manager Walt Weiss said Thomas will be placed on the injured list after hurting the intercostal muscles on his left side while taking pregame batting practice Thursday at Truist Park.

Thomas was in the starting lineup to play left field and bat sixth for a game against the Rays but was scratched before first pitch.

Thomas was acquired via trade Aug. 2 from the Royals. He has appeared in 21 games for the Braves and made nine starts.

Thomas is hitting .171 over 41 at-bats with the Braves with a homer and three runs driven in while mostly being used to bat against left-handed pitching. He was in a 0-for-11 slump over his last five games.