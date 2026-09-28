What to look for at Hawks media day

Atlanta Hawks
From coaches’ and players’ expectations to greeting the new faces, Monday will provide insights into the season.
Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson has his photo taken by the NBA's Adam Hagy during media day 2025. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
Hawks media day is here, and it unofficially kicks off the 2026-27 season.
Media day comes one day before NBA teams open training camp and begin their march toward improving on last season.
For the Hawks, that looks like showing growth from their first-round exit against the Knicks in the playoffs in May.
Of course, the Hawks have 82 games to achieve that, but Monday marks the beginning of that campaign.
Here’s what to watch during media day and training camp:
Coach’s expectations
Fans have watched the player transactions, have seen players working out on social media and have forecast where the team could land at the end of the regular season.
Now, they’ll get to hear from coach Quin Snyder and what his outlook for the season is.
The Hawks have added several veterans, but their core remains one of the youngest in the league. So, what goals does Snyder have for his team in the upcoming season?
Meeting the new guys
The Hawks have some new faces on the roster, and Monday will be their first interaction with Atlanta media. This summer, they acquired Aaron Wiggins and Lu Dort.
Both players have added another layer to the defense and could play significant roles in the team’s rotation.
Catching up with returning faces
The Hawks have turned the page on their first-round exit in last season’s NBA playoffs. But they haven’t forgotten the feelings their loss to the Knicks left.
So, they’ll catch fans up on how they spent their offseason, giving a few tidbits on what they worked on.
The players, like Snyder, will also give an idea of what their goals for the season are.
Content, content, content
Media day, more than anything, provides plenty of content that will play in the arena throughout the season.
Sometimes, though, the dozens of cameras capture heartwarming moments that make it to social media before the season begins.