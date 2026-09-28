What to look for at Hawks media day

Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson has his photo taken by the NBA's Adam Hagy during media day 2025. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

From coaches’ and players’ expectations to greeting the new faces, Monday will provide insights into the season.

From coaches’ and players’ expectations to greeting the new faces, Monday will provide insights into the season.

Hawks media day is here, and it unofficially kicks off the 2026-27 season.

Media day comes one day before NBA teams open training camp and begin their march toward improving on last season.

For the Hawks, that looks like showing growth from their first-round exit against the Knicks in the playoffs in May.

Of course, the Hawks have 82 games to achieve that, but Monday marks the beginning of that campaign.

Here’s what to watch during media day and training camp:

Coach’s expectations

Fans have watched the player transactions, have seen players working out on social media and have forecast where the team could land at the end of the regular season.