Atlanta Hawks Hawks, Skyhawks shuffle staffing Atlanta and its College Park G League affiliate say Ryan Silverstein will become the fifth general manager of the Skyhawks. The Atlanta Hawks play the Miami Heat during an exhibition game Oct. 12, 2025, at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC 2025)

By Lauren Williams 1 hour ago Share

The Hawks and Skyhawks, the team’s G League affiliate, will shuffle some staff around. On Wednesday, the Hawks announced that Ryan Silverstein, its vice president of cap strategy and player personnel, would become the fifth general manager of the Skyhawks. The team also said two assistants will head to College Park. Sanjay Lumpkin will serve as the Skyhawks’ fifth head coach, and Reggis Onwukamuche will serve as its first associate head coach. “I am incredibly honored and grateful to serve as College Park’s general manager,” Silverstein said in a statement released by the team. “Having been part of the Skyhawks during their inaugural season in College Park, I have witnessed firsthand the organization’s commitment to player development, excellence and innovation.

“There are many people throughout the Hawks organization who have supported and guided me during my nine seasons here, and I am especially thankful to Onsi (Saleh) and the rest of the front office for the trust they have placed in me to lead our G League program. “I am excited to work alongside Coach Lumpkin, collaborate with our front office and continue building on the Skyhawks’ reputation as one of the premier development organizations in the league.” Silverstein will also continue his duties with the Hawks. Lumpkin and Onwukamuche, who both played for the Skyhawks in the franchise’s first season, will continue to serve as Hawks assistants in a dual capacity under Hawks coach Quin Snyder.

Current Skyhawks coach Steve Klei, who has held dual roles for the past two seasons, will return to the Hawks as a full-time assistant.

Atlanta Hawks head coach Quin Snyder calls a play in Game 4 of the NBA playoffs at State Farm Arena. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC) “It is an absolute privilege to serve as head coach of the College Park Skyhawks, and I am beyond grateful for this opportunity,” Lumpkin said in a statement released by the team. “As a former NBA G League player and Skyhawk, I have a deep appreciation for the league’s role in developing talent and creating pathways for growth. I’m thankful to Onsi and Quin for their trust and belief in me, and I look forward to continuing to build upon the sustained developmental success both on and off the court, while providing an exciting style of basketball that Skyhawks fans will enjoy.” Silverstein, who served as basketball operations coordinator and coaching assistant for the Skyhawks in 2019, takes over for Aaron Evans, who was general manager the past two seasons. Evans moves to the Hawks as a pro scout. A native of Southern California, Silverstein began his career with the Hawks during the 2017-18 season as a front office assistant in basketball operations.

He earned his Juris Doctor from Georgia State University College of Law, focusing on sports and entertainment law, and holds a Bachelor of Arts in sports management and a certificate in entrepreneurship from the University of Michigan. “The Skyhawks are a significant part of our development program, and both Ryan and Sanjay exemplify the strong connection between the Hawks and Skyhawks,” Saleh said in the statement. “Ryan has been a valuable member of our front office for several years and has grown into a key contributor, particularly in our salary cap strategy and planning efforts. “Sanjay is a highly respected and emerging coach on Coach Snyder’s staff, and this opportunity will play an important role in his continued advancement. Both have earned these opportunities, and we’re excited to see them continue to grow and make meaningful contributions to our program.” Snyder said: “Sanjay will be a tremendous coach for the Skyhawks this year. He is an excellent teacher and has a unique ability to connect and communicate with players, especially as they look to maximize their experience with the Skyhawks.

“He knows how critical player development is to our long-term success and the Skyhawks are a central component to our team identity. He is a natural leader and his experience coaching summer league, as well as his own background as a G League player, will only enhance his success as coach of the Skyhawks.” Lumpkin, Atlanta’s 2026 Summer League coach, enters his fourth season as an assistant with the Hawks. He came to Atlanta from the Jazz, where he served as a player development coach during the 2022-23 season, after two seasons on the player development, advance scouting and video — also called the DAV — staff. Selected with the 21st overall pick in the 2018 NBA G League draft by the Erie BayHawks, Atlanta’s then-G League affiliate, Lumpkin played two seasons in the league. After one season in Erie, Lumpkin appeared in 33 games for the College Park Skyhawks their first year. A native of Wayzata, Minnesota, Lumpkin holds a degree in learning and organizational change from Northwestern, where he also earned a master’s in sports administration. Onwukamuche heads into his fourth season with the Hawks and third as an assistant coach, after spending the 2023-24 campaign as a player development coach. He joined after one season with the Bucks as assistant video coordinator/player development (2022-23) and one season with the Jazz in DAV (2021-22).