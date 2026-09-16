Hawks announce changes in coaching and development staff

Atlanta Hawks head coach Quin Snyder has three new members on his staff to help with coaching and player development. (Jason Getz/AJC)

The Hawks are adding three coaches to Quin Snyder’s staff: assistant coach Jason Love, coaching consultant Ettore Messina, and basketball and strategy development adviser Sergi Oliva.

Love spent the past two seasons with the Bucks as an assistant and player development coach. He also spent five years with the 76ers in player development.

Messina has a deep background in international basketball. His career has encompassed more than four decades, including four EuroLeague titles, with Virtus Bologna in 1998 and 2001 and CSKA Moscow in 2006 and 2008. He led Italy to a silver medal in EuroBasket in 1997 and earned multiple selections as coach of the year, before serving as assistant with the Spurs in 2014-19. He is a member of the FIBA Hall of Fame.