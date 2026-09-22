Atlanta Braves A look at Braves’ postseason seed scenarios In final week of regular season, Atlanta still has a chance to get any of the top three seeds. Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. tosses his bat after hitting a home run against the Astros on Friday, Sept. 18, 2026, in Houston. The team has six games remaining: three against the Reds, then three against the Marlins. (Ashley Landis/AP)

By Gabriel Burns 1 hour ago Share

The Braves have wrapped up the National League East. What’s next? The team has six games remaining: three against the Reds at Truist Park, beginning Tuesday, and then three this weekend in Miami. The Braves will prioritize health and preparation for the postseason. They’ll enter play Tuesday at 92-64, possessing the No. 3 seed in the National League. They’d host the No. 6 seed for a best-of-three Wild Card series at Truist Park next week if the status quo remains. Milwaukee (98-58) is trying to clinch the No. 1 seed and the Dodgers (96-60) are behind them. It’s extremely unlikely, but the Braves could earn the No. 1 seed by winning out while Milwaukee loses out (against the Phillies and Cardinals) and the Dodgers win just two or fewer times. In that scenario, the Braves would top the Brewers via intradivision tiebreaker.

Consider that a pie-in-the-sky scenario. The Braves have an outside shot at obtaining the No. 2 seed, which would come with a first-round bye and home-field advantage in the National League Division Series, but it’d take a lot going their way. FanGraphs gives the Braves just a 0.9% chance of earning a first-round bye. The Dodgers host the red-hot Padres for three games this week and finish with three games against the lowly Giants in San Francisco. The Braves hold the tiebreaker, having gone 5-1 against the Dodgers head-to-head, but it’d take a phenomenal finish and the Dodgers stumbling to earn the second seed.

If the Braves won out, that would put them at 98 wins. They’d need the Dodgers to go 2-4. The Braves could also take the second seed if they went 5-1 while the Dodgers went 1-5. If the Dodgers split their six games, it wouldn’t matter if the Braves won out.