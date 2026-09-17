Braves set rotation for weekend in Houston, push Chris Sale back

The Braves made their way to Houston late Thursday night into early Friday morning. It’s there that they’ll be looking to secure a postseason berth and possibly win the National League East.
And they’ll have to do it without Chris Sale.
Sale won’t pitch until next week at Truist Park against the Reds in a series that starts Tuesday, the Braves announced.
“Obviously, a little bit of an extended break, but we feel like it sets him up for some potential postseason rotation. That was the thought behind it,” Braves manager Walt Weiss said.
Sale last pitched Sept. 11 at Truist Park against the Phillies. If he starts Tuesday, that would be one week before the start of the National League wild-card series, which the Braves (89-64) are currently positioned to host Sept. 29.
Weiss said this was “Plan A” for Sale and the Braves this week. And the time off shouldn’t affect Sale (14-9, 2.18), who has pitched on six days rest four times this season and on seven days rest four times total.
“That’s pretty much what he’s been doing all year, and it’s worked out well,” Weiss said. “It’ll line up nicely for him.”
Tyler Mahle (6-10, 3.91), who is 3-1 with a 1.25 ERA since joining the Braves in August, is scheduled to pitch against the Astros on Friday. Grant Holmes (9-5, 3.49) is penciled in to take the ball Saturday and Martín Pérez (9-9, 3.07) will get the ball Sunday.
“Another good test for us in Houston,” Weiss said. “Another good team, and it’ll be good to see (Mahle) out there, and hopefully (we’ll) take that series.”