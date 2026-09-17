Braves set rotation for weekend in Houston, push Chris Sale back

Braves starting pitcher Chris Sale delivers to the Texas Rangers’ Justin Foscue at Truist Park on Friday, July 17, 2026, in Atlanta. Sale won’t pitch until their series against the Reds next week. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Tyler Mahle, Grant Holmes and Martín Pérez are scheduled to take the mound.

Tyler Mahle, Grant Holmes and Martín Pérez are scheduled to take the mound.

The Braves made their way to Houston late Thursday night into early Friday morning. It’s there that they’ll be looking to secure a postseason berth and possibly win the National League East.

And they’ll have to do it without Chris Sale.

Sale won’t pitch until next week at Truist Park against the Reds in a series that starts Tuesday, the Braves announced.

“Obviously, a little bit of an extended break, but we feel like it sets him up for some potential postseason rotation. That was the thought behind it,” Braves manager Walt Weiss said.