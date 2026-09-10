Georgia Bulldogs 10 players who stood out for Georgia in its road win over Arkansas 3 linebackers are among the Bulldogs who stepped up during the rout of the Razorbacks. Georgia wide receiver London Humphreys (left) blocks a punt by Arkansas punter Gavin Rush (right) during the second half Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026, at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark. Georgia won 45-17. (Jason Getz/AJC)

By Connor Riley 1 hour ago Share

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Even after a four-touchdown road SEC win, Georgia coach Kirby Smart knows his team can play even better. “Gotta get better. We gotta run the ball better, we gotta pass the ball better and we gotta rush the passer better,” Smart said. “That was what got me. We didn’t affect the quarterback enough defensively, in my opinion. He got to hold of it. So again, we can all do better.” Despite going on the road for the first time, the Bulldogs came away with a comfortable 45-17 victory. Georgia scored on its opening possession of the game, leading wire-to-wire.

With such a strong showing, several Georgia players stood out on the afternoon. Below are 10 players worth highlighting following the win. Quarterback Gunner Stockton It was a career day on the ground for Stockton, as he finished with 122 nonsack rushing yards. A big chunk of those came on a 62-yard run just before halftime that helped give the Bulldogs a three-score lead. Stockton completed 10 of his 13 pass attempts for 147 yards when throwing the ball. For a third consecutive game, his day ended early, as he found Craig Dandridge for a 61-yard touchdown with his final pass of the afternoon.

Running back Chauncey Bowens Georgia saw running back Nate Frazier exit the game in the third quarter as Smart said the running back got dinged up.

Fortunately, the Bulldogs are more than capable of leaning on Bowens. He found the end zone three times. If Frazier is to miss any time, Bowens will get a chance to show he’s a complete running back. He had 11 carries for 39 yards in the win. Wide receiver Craig Dandridge Another week, another explosive play for the freshman wide receiver. Dandridge’s 61-yard reception helped him end the day as Georgia’s leading receiver, as he caught three passes for 74 yards. The touchdown was the first of his career. Three games into his freshman season, it’s clear he’s an ascending player in Georgia’s passing attack.

Wide receiver London Humphreys Humphreys didn’t need a reception to have an impact on Saturday’s game. His perimeter blocking helped spring Stockton on his 62-yard run just before halftime. In the third quarter, Humphreys blocked a punt for the Bulldogs. As important as he is to the Georgia receiver room, Humphreys is equally critical to Georgia’s normally excellent special teams play. Tight end Lawson Luckie Luckie helped set up Georgia’s first score with a 33-yard catch-and-run on its opening drive. On Georgia’s final drive before the kneel-down drive, Luckie got into the end zone for his first touchdown of the season. Five different tight ends have scored touchdowns in the team’s first three games of the season.

Outside linebacker Quintavius Johnson Johnson has become one of the most critical players on the team as injuries have mounted at the outside linebacker position. Yet he also may be one of the team’s top defenders. Johnson snuffed out an Arkansas trick play in the second quarter with the Razorbacks on the edge of field-goal range. When Arkansas attempted a double pass, it was Johnson who came racing over to tackle KJ Jackson behind the line of scrimmage. It was a heads-up play from the third-year outside linebacker. Inside linebacker Raylen Wilson Wilson had one of the quieter two-sack performances you’ll see. His first came when Wilson cleaned up a missed tackle from blitzing safety Rasean Dinkins.

Then he linked up with Chris Cole in the second half to pick up another. His tag-team effort forced a fumble on the play, which the Bulldogs recovered. Inside linebacker Chris Cole Cole is looking every bit like the past great Georgia linebackers twho have played for Smart. He flies to the football and consistently eliminates angles. It’s an overused analogy at this point, but Cole really is a queen on a chessboard for defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann. He gets to anywhere he wants on the field to make plays. Inside linebacker Justin Williams Williams may not start for Georgia, but he showed Saturday why he’s an important piece to the Georgia defense. His third-down sack in the second quarter ended up pushing Arkansas out of field-goal range, making it a 3-point play. Williams would start on most teams in the country. That he excels in his role helps explain why this Georgia defense can be one of the best in the country.