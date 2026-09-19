Kirby Smart updates status of Nate Frazier, Isiah Canion after Arkansas game

Georgia running back Nate Frazier (left) runs for a first down against Arkansas defensive back Shelton Lewis (right) during the first half in their SEC football game at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026, in Fayetteville, Ark. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Canion left the game on Georgia’s opening drive, while Frazier exited early in the second half.

Canion left the game on Georgia’s opening drive, while Frazier exited early in the second half.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — On the opening drive of Georgia’s win over Arkansas, Isiah Canion exited the game with an apparent leg injury and did not return.

To start the second half, Georgia saw running back Nate Frazier head go to the injury tent. He was also out the remainder of the game.

After the 45-17 SEC opening win, Georgia coach Kirby Smart said Frazier had a “ding” and could have returned. Georgia was up 24-3 when he departed the game.

Smart also said Canion could’ve gone back in if Georgia needed him.

Frazier tallied 14 carries for 75 yards and a touchdown in his limited appearance. He has five touchdowns in Georgia’s first three games, in addition to being the team’s top running back in each game.