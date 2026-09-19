Kirby Smart updates status of Nate Frazier, Isiah Canion after Arkansas game
Canion left the game on Georgia’s opening drive, while Frazier exited early in the second half.
Georgia running back Nate Frazier (left) runs for a first down against Arkansas defensive back Shelton Lewis (right) during the first half in their SEC football game at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026, in Fayetteville, Ark. (Jason Getz/AJC)
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — On the opening drive of Georgia’s win over Arkansas, Isiah Canion exited the game with an apparent leg injury and did not return.
To start the second half, Georgia saw running back Nate Frazier head go to the injury tent. He was also out the remainder of the game.
After the 45-17 SEC opening win, Georgia coach Kirby Smart said Frazier had a “ding” and could have returned. Georgia was up 24-3 when he departed the game.
Smart also said Canion could’ve gone back in if Georgia needed him.
Frazier tallied 14 carries for 75 yards and a touchdown in his limited appearance. He has five touchdowns in Georgia’s first three games, in addition to being the team’s top running back in each game.
With Frazier out, Georgia turned to Chauncey Bowens, who recorded 11 carries for 39 yards. While he was not nearly as explosive as Frazier, he scored three touchdowns.
Canion was one of Georgia’s top transfer additions this offseason, yet he did not record a catch in the first two games.
Canion was expected to bring a vertical element to the Georgia passing offense. He caught 33 passes for 480 yards and four touchdowns with Georgia Tech last season.
With Canion out for much of the game, Georgia inserted second-year wide receiver Thomas Blackshear into his place. Blackshear did not play last week as he dealt with a wrist injury. He did not have a catch for Georgia while being targeted three times.
Georgia’s leading receiver at Arkansas was freshman Craig Dandridge, who caught three passes for 74 yards and a touchdown.
The Bulldogs were also without outside linebacker Chase Linton, offensive lineman Marcus Harrison and defensive backs Tyriq Green and Justice Fitzpatrick. Those four were all ruled out before the game.
Georgia returns home next week as it takes on the Oklahoma Sooners.
Georgia football injury report
Defensive back Tyriq Green — did not play (ankle)
Defensive back Justice Fitzpatrick — did not play (ankle)
Outside linebacker Chase Linton — did not play (ankle)
Offensive lineman Marcus Harrison — did not play (undisclosed)