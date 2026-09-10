Georgia Bulldogs 10 players who stood out in Georgia’s crushing win vs. Western Kentucky Buford’s Tyriq Green recovers a fumble for a TD and scores on a kickoff return before leaving the game. Georgia defensive back Demello Jones (center) returns an interception during the second quarter against Western Kentucky on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026, at Sanford Stadium in Athens. Jones returned the interception 43 yards to the Hilltoppers 1 but was penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct, pushing the ball back to the 16 yard line. (Jason Getz/AJC)

By Connor Riley 13 minutes ago Share

ATHENS — Kirby Smart did not love how Georgia finished its game Saturday against Western Kentucky. Fortunately, the Bulldogs built a 49-0 lead in the early stages of the game so that the final score was never in doubt. Georgia won 70-20, moving to 2-0 on the season. Smart acknowledged how well the Bulldogs started, because of some strong individual efforts. “That they listen, they compete hard, they practice well, they execute at a high level early in games, and attention to detail has been there,” Smart said. “For the first half. But not really a lot that you can tell as far as adversity.”

Things will get tougher next week for the Bulldogs, as they go on the road to face Arkansas. Before moving on from Saturday’s beatdown, we’ve highlighted 10 players who stood out in the Georgia win. Gunner Stockton Stockton has twice as many touchdown pass as incompletions through the first two games. He did a better job stretching the field in this game, hitting Craig Dandridge for a 43-yard gain early on in the first quarter. The Georgia quarterback has yet to take a snap after halftime. Chauncey Bowens Bowens is making it clear why he should be Georgia’s third-down back. Both his receptions gained over 20 yards. His 21-yard touchdown score was an impressive individual effort, as he hurdled the final defender to reach the end zone.

Sacovie White-Helton The third-year receiver had one reception Saturday. He took it 70 yards for a touchdown, Georgia’s longest of play of the day. That White-Helton was able to run away from defenders should quiet the chirps of his teammates about his speed.

Talyn Taylor Only one pass catcher has a touchdown in each of Georgia’s first two games. That would be Taylor, who also hauled in an early pass on third down. Heading into SEC play, Taylor’s confidence should be sky-high with how he’s played in the first two games. His continued emergence for the Bulldogs would answer the team’s biggest offseason question. Craig Dandridge Dandridge is still searching for his first touchdown, but he showed yet again early why he’s set to be an integral part of the Georgia offense. Stockton clearly trusts him deep down the field, as he has found the talented freshman on explosive plays in both wins. Ethan Barbour After three tight ends scored against Tennessee State, Barbour became the fourth player from coach Todd Hartley’s room to score. He has started both games for the Bulldogs and will be hard to pull off the field. That should make the competition between Barbour, Lawson Luckie, Jaden Reddell and Elyiss Williams all the more intense. Gabe Harris Harris picked up the first sack of the afternoon for Georgia. It was a big moment for him after suffering a season-ending toe injury to end last season. Paired with Quintavius Johnson, the Bulldogs will be strong on the edges with these two. Georgia is young behind those two, putting an even bigger burden on their shoulders.