Georgia Bulldogs Georgia announces sponsorship for Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium School secures a deal with Progressive Insurance. Progressive Insurance's logo will appear on Georgia's Dooley Field this season. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA 2025)

By Connor Riley 32 minutes ago Share

Georgia will have a new sponsor on Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium for the 2026 season. The school announced a sponsorship with Progressive Insurance that will allow the brand’s logo to appear on the Bulldog’s home field. “We are proud to be a part of Progressive’s impactful investment in college athletics,” Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks said in a statement put out by the school. “As we look for additional revenue streams while maintaining our strong positioning on a national level, this relationship assists in providing the necessary resources for our student-athletes. We are thrilled that Progressive is joining the many outstanding game day traditions at Sanford Stadium.”

Last season saw Georgia partner with Delta for a field sponsorship. The school’s news release makes no mention of a possible jersey sponsorship for the upcoming season. Georgia will be one of 13 schools for the upcoming season to partner with Progressive, along with Boise State, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas State, Ole Miss, Oregon, Purdue, SMU, Syracuse, Texas Tech, USC and Wake Forest.

The agreement also includes sideboard features, in-venue LED signage, digital and social media integrations and other game day experiences designed to engage fans. Brooks and Georgia football coach Kirby Smart have spoken at length this offseason about the need to compete financially. The field sponsorship deal is another way that allows Georgia to do so.