Sports Stetson Bennett’s role with Los Angeles Rams suddenly less certain Rams coach Sean McVay says backup QB role assessed ‘a day at a time.’ Los Angeles Rams quarterback Stetson Bennett IV looks to throw during an NFL preseason football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026. (Reed Hoffmann/AP)

By Mike Griffith 27 minutes ago Share

Former Georgia championship quarterback Stetson Bennett has a lot riding on his practices this week, perhaps even his status as the No. 2 quarterback on the team behind starter Matthew Stafford. Los Angeles coach Sean McVay said on Monday his team’s backup quarterback rotation in the Rams’ next preseason game on Saturday against New Orleans will be determined by Bennett’s performance this week in practice. Stafford is clearly the starter, but the reigning NFL MVP is entering his 18th year in the league, and Los Angeles selected Ty Simpson in the first round of the 2026 draft with visions of him becoming the quarterback of the future.

Bennett, entering the fourth and final year of his rookie contract, had a strong 2025 offseason and impressed in the 2026 preseason camps. But Simpson’s strong performance in the team’s 20-12 preseason win over Kansas City last Saturday has ignited competition for the backup job. McVay was asked on Monday if he will start Bennett in the 4 p.m. ET preseason game on Saturday against New Orleans and manage the QB rotation as he did against Kansas City, with Bennett seeing the first two series before ceding the offense to Simpson. “I think that will be predicated on how the (joint) practice against New Orleans goes (on Thursday), and how (Tuesday) practice goes,” McVay said on Monday. “I think what’s been helpful for us is really just taking it a day at a time.

“I have not made that decision yet, and genuinely that is the truth,” McVay said, “and a large part of that decision will be predicated on what happens on Tuesday and a lot of it, and especially, with what happens on Thursday.”

McVay made it clear on Tuesday that Simpson looked good in that recent practice and made no mention of Bennett. “(Simpson) has done a good job the last couple of days in practice,” McVay said. “The biggest thing is let’s maximize the reps that you do get and be totally present, and if you’re not getting those physical reps, what can you do to be able to get the mental reps so that when those physical reps come you’ll be able to handle the things you can control.” Bennett did not fare well in last week’s joint practice against Dallas, throwing two interceptions. Bennett was 4-of-6 passing for 38 yards on the Rams’ first two offensive series at Kansas City, orchestrating a 13-play, 76-yard drive that resulted in a field goal to put his team up 3-0 in the first quarter before exiting the contest against the Chiefs. Simpson came on in relief and was effective, completing 21 of 25 passes for 190 yards and two touchdowns.

Chase Daniel, a former journeyman NFL quarterback who started five regular season games over the course of his 14 years as a backup with six different teams, was among those impressed by Simpson. “I’m not backing off this one … “ Daniel, who will provide analysis for the SEC Network this fall, penned on his “X” social media platform. “Ty Simpson looked like the QB who had the best command of what was being asked of him in Preseason Week 1.” McVay was more balanced in his assessment of the quarterbacks’ performance against the Chiefs on Monday, making it a point to include Bennett in a question aimed specifically at Simpson. “Both he and Stetson took what the defense gave them. I think a large part of being able to play quarterback is, are you getting the protection to click through progressions,” McVay said.