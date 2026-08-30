Golf Scheffler claims FedEx Cup, passes Tiger Woods in PGA Tour career earnings Scottie Scheffler is the FedEx Cup champion for the second time Scottie Scheffler holds the trophy after winning the PGA Tour Championship golf tournament Sunday, Aug. 30, 2026, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

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ATLANTA (AP) — Scottie Scheffler ended any conversation about who had the best season on Sunday when he made up a three-shot deficit with a 4-under 66 to win the Tour Championship, claim a second FedEx Cup title and move past Tiger Woods for most PGA Tour career earnings. Scheffler signaled his rally with a 5-iron to within 2 inches of the cup on the 211-yard second hole. He caught Viktor Hovland with a 25-foot birdie on the fourth hole, pulled ahead for the first time on the 13th and held on to win at East Lake. “This was a week I brought a lot of good energy to the course and tried to do my best,” Scheffler said at the trophy presentation. “Coming from behind and being able to win tournaments is a really cool feeling.”

Scheffler won for the third time this year — twice in the last three weeks during the PGA Tour’s postseason — to match Chris Gotterup, Matt Fitzpatrick and U.S. Open champion Wyndham Clark for most titles in 2026. He won his first FedEx Cup two years ago. Players vote on the Jack Nicklaus Award for PGA Tour player of the year. Scheffler has won the last four years — another would tie him with Woods for most consecutive awards. Taking over the top spot in career earnings was inevitable. The $40 million purse at the Tour Championship now counts as official money. Scheffler won $10 million, pushing his career total to $130,390,661. Woods, who never played for more than a $10 million purse during his peak years from 1997 through 2008, had been at the top of the career money list for nearly 26 years.

It was a small slice of redemption for Scheffler, who lost in a playoff to Hovland at the Travelers Championship, one of his five runner-up finishes this year.