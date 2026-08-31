Opinion What the Falcons may have plotted with Gervon Dexter Sr. trade Acquiring the big defensive tackle in a contract year could pay off on the field and in the team’s pocketbook. Falcons general manager Ian Cunningham — pictured during training camp Saturday, Aug. 8, 2026 — swung a deal Sunday to acquire defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr. from the Bears. Cunningham helped draft Dexter when he was Chicago's assistant general manager. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

By Ken Sugiura 1 hour ago Share

On its face, the Falcons’ trade Sunday for Bears defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr. doesn’t make a great deal of sense. New Falcons general manager Ian Cunningham’s stated approach is to protect draft picks like gold. And part of the deal for Dexter is the team’s fifth-round pick in the 2027 draft. (The other part was reserve cornerback Clark Phillips III as the Bears apparently were trying to upgrade namesake players. It’s a surprise they didn’t insist that rookie cornerback Malcolm DeWalt IV be part of the deal.) Not what you’d expect for a GM who, at his introductory news conference, said that “You can’t have enough draft picks” and that “You want to retain your own.”

Notably, also, former Florida Gator Dexter is on the last year of his rookie contract. It doesn’t quite follow that Cunningham would sell a portion of the team’s future — potentially a productive player under contract for four years (past Falcons fifth-round picks include Grady Jarrett and Tyler Allgeier) — in exchange for one season with a team that bookmakers are assigning an implied 29% probability of making the playoffs. But here’s a guess at what could happen. Part of what Cunningham also traded for is a period of exclusive negotiation to sign Dexter to an extension. For one thing, having come from four years with Chicago as its assistant general manager, Cunningham may be as familiar with the 6-foot-6, 312-pound Dexter — ability, shortcomings, character — as anyone in the NFL outside of the Bears organization. For another, as an interior defender who can rush the passer and get upfield, he fits defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich’s scheme. He had 11 sacks over the past two seasons, which were eighth most in the NFL among players listed at 300 pounds or more, according to Stathead. He was also at least four years younger than every player ahead of him on the list.

He will add size to what has become a physically imposing defensive front, which also added defensive lineman Maason Smith (6-5, 306) in an offseason trade and just signed edge rusher Za’Darius Smith (6-4, 270). Dexter’s arrival will allow Ulbrich to nudge Brandon Dorlus (6-3, 295) to the outside.

And last, investing in the defensive line is what Cunningham and coach Kevin Stefanski apparently intend to do. In February, Ulbrich was asked in a media availability about how the Super Bowl participants (New England and champion Seattle) had invested heavily in defense. He responded that it was his belief that that is how championship teams are built, particularly along the defensive line. He named Houston and Philadelphia (a combined 23-11 last season) as other examples. “It gets me excited here because when I hear Ian Cunningham talk and I hear coach Stefanski talk, I hear that,” Ulbrich said. “‘We’ve got to build this thing from the front back.’ So, I know there’s going to be an investment. I know there’s going to be dedicated resources to it. I’m excited about what that’s going to look like.” High-performing defensive tackles don’t come cheaply, but perhaps Cunningham will try to secure the extension before Dexter has a chance to drive up his price tag in his contract year. For this season, Dexter’s pass-rush ability will help a defense that direly needs it with the eight-game suspension of edge rusher James Pearce Jr. and the loss of edge rusher Jalon Walker to a season-ending ACL tear.