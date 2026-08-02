North Cobb’s Queen, longest tenured coach in 7A, chases Cobb County record

Shane Queen is entering his 21st season as North Cobb’s football coach. No Class 7A head coach has been at his school longer. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC 2025)

Take a look at the most tenured coaches in the classification.

Take a look at the most tenured coaches in the classification.

Longest tenures in Class 7A

North Cobb’s Shane Queen continues to lead the highest classification in consecutive seasons with the same school, at 21. Queen has been a GHSA head coach for 27 straight seasons, first working at alma mater South Cobb from 2000 to 2005. Queen is 32 victories behind retired McEachern coach Jimmy Dorsey for most by a Cobb County coach.

Here are the most tenured coaches in Class 7A by years of tenure:

21: Shane Queen, North Cobb

12: Matt LeZotte, Richmond Hill

11: Robert Craft, North Forsyth

11: Johnny White, Douglas County