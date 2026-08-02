North Cobb’s Queen, longest tenured coach in 7A, chases Cobb County record

LIST Take a look at the most tenured coaches in the classification.
Shane Queen is entering his 21st season as North Cobb’s football coach. No Class 7A head coach has been at his school longer. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC 2025)
Longest tenures in Class 7A
North Cobb’s
Shane Queen continues to lead the highest classification in consecutive seasons with the same school, at 21. Queen has been a GHSA head coach for 27 straight seasons, first working at alma mater South Cobb from 2000 to 2005. Queen is 32 victories behind retired McEachern coach Jimmy Dorsey for most by a Cobb County coach.
Here are the most tenured coaches in Class 7A by years of tenure:
21: Shane Queen, North Cobb
12: Matt LeZotte, Richmond Hill
11: Robert Craft, North Forsyth
11: Johnny White, Douglas County
10: Daniel Brunner, Walton
10: John Small, East Coweta
9: Caleb Carmean, Kennesaw Mountain
8: Bryant Appling, Buford
8: Cam Jones, Duluth
8: Josh Lovelady, Mill Creek
7: Jamie Aull, North Atlanta
7: Mike Palmieri, Denmark
7: Don Stark, North Paulding
6: Justin DeShon, Hillgrove
6: Shelton Felton, Valdosta
6: Joey King, Carrollton
6: Bryan Lamar, South Gwinnett
5: Marc Beach, Lambert
5: Sean Calhoun, Colquitt County
5: Matt Helmerich, Peachtree Ridge
5: Dante Williams, Archer
4: Kenderrick Bonner, Rockdale County
4: Adam Carter, Lowndes
4: Eric Godfree, North Gwinnett
4: Tony Lotti, Seckinger
4: Jeff Phillips, Campbell
4: Chad Pickett, Forsyth Central
4: Kareem Reid, McEachern
4: Josh Skelton, Newton
4: Reggie Stancil, Dacula
4: Drew Swick, Collins Hill
3: Adam Holley, Cherokee
3: Justin Pressley, Paulding County
3: Luqman Salam, Harrison
2: Terrance Banks, Central Gwinnett
2: Adam Clack, Parkview
2: Cameron Duke, Marietta
2: Rodney Hackney, Pebblebrook
2: Chad Nighbert, Brookwood
2: Corey Richardson, Norcross
2: James Thomson, South Forsyth
2: Brett Vavra, Etowah
2: Bre’nard Williams, Berkmar
1: Greg Carswell, Grayson
1: Andre Clark, Discovery
1: Jacob Nichols, West Forsyth
1: Tucker Pruitt, Camden County
1: Travis Roland, Wheeler
1: Casey Smith, Northgate
1: Kevin Whitley, Westlake