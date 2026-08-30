Sports Milestones, records, Bonner’s debut and a solid Dream win against the Lynx Angel Reese sets WNBA single-season double-doubles record in the Dream victory. Atlanta Dream bench player reacts after a teammate’s basket during the first half of a WNBA game against the Minnesota Lynx at Gateway Center Arena on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2026, in Atlanta. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)

By Micahya Costen – For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution 15 minutes ago Share

Now, this was the proper welcome back to Atlanta. The best version of Dream basketball showed up against the No. 1 team in the league as they came up with an 89-81 win over the Lynx on Sunday. The problems the team witnessed on Friday against the Fire were immediately forgotten after the Dream staked their claim from beginning to end. Not only did they take a nine-point lead in the first quarter, but they also ended the half with a bigger lead, 52-41. The Dream came out in full force, making stops, getting clean looks at the 3-point line — fueled by Allisha Gray’s offensive prowess — and utilizing constant communication to get through the Lynx’s aggressive defense.

This was especially important with DeWanna Bonner making her Atlanta debut as she learned to adapt to the team’s system after a short turnaround. The Lynx didn’t miss an opportunity to answer back, and after a series of officiating calls that disrupted the momentum, they did their best to trail as closely behind the Dream as possible. They even held Rhyne Howard scoreless in the first half. Despite some physical scuffles and 18 turnovers, the Dream powered through with smart playmaking and a surge of energy to send their players to the FIBA World Cup on a high note. Key moments When the Dream stepped onto the court, they decided to show Minnesota the team they took on the road trip with them. They also grabbed some individual accomplishments to cap off the night.

Gray reached 500 career 3-pointers, making 6-of-11 attempts against the Lynx. She became the 25th player in the league to reach the milestone.

And Angel Reese achieved the record for the most double-doubles in a single season in WNBA history with her 29th. Top performers Dream Allisha Gray: 23 PTS, 11 REB, 2 AST Rhyne Howard: 16 PTS, 1 REB, 3 AST Jordin Canada: 16 PTS, 4 REB, 10 AST Angel Reese: 15 PTS, 11 REB, 2 AST Naz Hillmon: 7 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST DeWanna Bonner: 7 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST Lynx Olivia Miles: 21 PTS, 5 REB Kayla McBride: 17 PTS, 3 REB Napheesa Collier: 17 PTS, 7 REB Highlight of the night Two-time WNBA champion DeWanna Bonner made her debut with the Dream and fit right in with the team’s style of play. The crowd erupted when she checked into the game and made her first shot wearing a Dream uniform with 2:13 left in the first quarter.

Quotable “I think we showed up at the beginning of the game as a different team. You saw a different pace, a different energy about us right from the beginning, and you know we were able to extend a pretty good lead. You know Minnesota’s not gonna just go away … but great team effort and a great way to go into the break.” — Dream coach Karl Smesko on Sunday’s win. “We went over a game plan for how we’re going to guard Minnesota, but we haven’t even really gone over our defensive principles yet. So that’ll be something that we do over the week of practice that we have before coming back. But you know she (Bonner) gave us a calming presence out there. It was great to see her out there in a Dream uniform, and I think you can see that she’s going to be a big benefit to us down the stretch here.” — Smesko on Bonner’s debut and 16:40 minutes on the floor. “Now it’s a matter of let’s evaluate the teams in the playoffs. What are the things that we could shore up during this week with everybody that is there that will help us once the playoffs come? Like be real deliberate about the three or four things that are going to be most important for us if we’re going to advance in the playoffs and really get everybody on the same page with that.” — Smesko on things to work on with the team coming out of the break. “We had a terrible loss last game, and we wanted to come out with a lot of energy, and I think we did just that. And when we play this type of basketball, I think we’re one of the best teams out there. So we just have to be consistent in what we do and play for a full 40 minutes, just like we did tonight, and executing on the offensive end and defensive end, and just being there for each other. I think that’s what it’s going to take. And honestly, DB (DeWanna Bonner) coming in, her voice as soon as she got here, using her voice and that vet leadership is something that we definitely needed to give us that edge.” — Jordin Canada on what the win means for the team.