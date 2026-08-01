Atlanta Braves Michael Harris II’s blast helps propel Braves past Nationals again Atlanta Braves' Michael Harris II hits a three-run home run against the Washington Nationals during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Friday, July 31, 2026, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Erik S. Lesser)

By Gabriel Burns 32 minutes ago Share

The Braves have secured consecutive home wins and maintained their strong position atop the National League East as the trade deadline approaches Monday. After a topsy-turvy road trip in which the team split six games, the Braves defeated the Nationals again Friday night, 6-2. They’ve secured at least a split of the four-game series at Truist Park. Home fans were treated to a rarity: A Braves starter covered six innings. To be fair, it was Bryce Elder, who, along with Chris Sale, has covered his share of innings in a rotation that’s otherwise lacked length. Elder held the Nationals to one run on four hits.

The Braves are aching for longer outings from their starters, and that’s one reason the area is a priority over the next few days. They must address their rotation, whether that’s adding a playoff-caliber starter, a couple of innings eaters, or a combination thereof; the staff needs help. Meanwhile, the Braves’ bats played their part, teeing off on Foster Griffin, a potential trade candidate who’s enjoyed an All-Star season and might end up part of the Nationals’ future. The Braves tagged him for six runs on nine hits, including two home runs. It was an encouraging sign for an offense that’s produced 11 runs in two games after mustering 18 runs over six road contests prior. Outfielder Michael Harris II provided the biggest blow in the sixth, pummeling Griffin’s middle-placed sweeper for a three-run homer. Harris won’t forget that he was an All-Star snub; perhaps the most criminal exclusion for the Braves in recent years. There will be appreciation for reliever Elieser Hernandez, who covered the final three frames and spared the rest of the Braves’ bullpen.

The Braves are 10-5 since the All-Star break. They’re clearly flawed, but they’ve extended their division lead and are positioned well as a contender, though they must improve their pitching staff in the coming days to stack up appropriately against the Dodgers and Brewers in October.