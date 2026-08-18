Georgia Bulldogs This Georgia DB is closing in on his starting spot after serious injury Kyron Jones is looking to reclaim starting role with Bulldogs. Georgia defensive back Kyron Jones (left center) reacts after recovering a goal-line fumble by Auburn quarterback Jackson Arnold (not pictured) in October in Auburn, Ala. (Jason Getz/AJC 2025)

By Connor Riley 16 minutes ago Share

ATHENS — Georgia may not have to replace a starter at the safety position opposite KJ Bolden. Kyron Jones held that position for Georgia’s first six games last season. He finished with 24 tackles. He memorably scooped up the goal-line fumble forced by Raylen Wilson and CJ Allen in Georgia’s comeback win over Auburn. More perplexing than how Jones wasn’t awarded a touchdown on his fumble recovery was what happened next to the veteran defensive back. Before Georgia’s next game against Ole Miss, Jones was ruled out with a foot injury. At the time, the school said Jones would be out for the foreseeable future. It ended up being the rest of the 2026 season.

“It’s a very sensitive injury,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said at the start of fall camp. “It’s tough to monitor. … He’s doing a lot of rehab. It’s frustrating for him because maybe when the team does a lot of conditioning, he can’t do it. But he is a very conditioned player. He has to do nonimpact cardio when they’re doing impact cardio, and I think that frustrates him.” JaCorey Thomas stepped in for Jones to finish out the season. The former is hoping to return to college football to take advantage of a fifth season. But it appears there’s no room for him to return at Georgia, in part because Jones has been able to show Georgia who he was before suffering a foot injury that kept him out of spring practice as well. Jones had a strong showing at Georgia’s scrimmage last weekend, excelling specifically at playing with physicality.

Perhaps it shouldn’t come as a surprise that Jones knows what he’s doing out on the Georgia practice field. No Georgia defensive back on the roster has been with the program longer.

All that institutional knowledge translates to the field, provided he’s physically capable of being out there. “For a young man, when something’s taken away from him, they can do one of two things: It can crush him or it can motivate him,” Georgia co-defensive coordinator Travaris Robinson said. “And it can do both. And for Kyron, it crushed him at first, but then it started to motivate him. And he’s motivated right now to come back and prove that he can come back from this.” Smart and Robinson know Jones has the ability to play any of Georgia’s safety positions. With how well Khalil Barnes has played since transferring in from Clemson, he seems like the most likely candidate to step in at the star spot in Georgia’s secondary. “Khalil is doing a really good job of playing multiple positions,” Robinson said of Barnes. “He can play down at ’star.’ He can back up and play safety. He was a huge acquisition. He’s been a great surprise, a great deal for us to get.”

No one is going to unseat Bolden from his perch as Georgia’s starting safety. He enters the season as perhaps the best overall player on Georgia’s team. The battle for that third starting spot at safety already had interesting options in ECU transfer Ja’Marley Riddle and promising sophomore Rasean Dinkins. Now it has a proven, albeit not over a full season, player in Jones. “Kyron’s doing some really nice things, been excited about his growth,” Robinson said. “From the day that I got here to now, completely different player. And he earned the confidence in the coaches, and he earned the confidence in the players on his team that he’ll go out there and do things right and do it in the Georgia way.” One strong fall scrimmage does not cement a starting spot. Jones knows that better than anyone. He returned an interception for a touchdown in his first-ever game as a Georgia Bulldog. Smart told reporters after the game that it wasn’t going to be that easy for Jones in his time at Georgia.