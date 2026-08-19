Georgia Bulldogs Kirby Smart updates Drew Bobo status and more Georgia’s starting center was held out of Saturday’s scrimmage with a finger injury. Georgia redshirt junior center Drew Bobo takes a rep during the first day of Georgia's fall camp practices on Wednesday, August 5, 2026, in Athens, Georgia. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNaton)

By Connor Riley 55 minutes ago Share

ATHENS — Georgia coach Kirby Smart wasn’t worried about center Drew Bobo’s availability. Smart provided an update Wednesday on why Georgia center Drew Bobo missed the team’s first scrimmage last Saturday. “He practiced (Tuesday) all day,” Smart said. “Took every rep. He’s doing great.” The Georgia center, who was voted an AP preseason second-team All-American this week, was held out of Georgia’s scrimmage this past Saturday. However, it was not because of his preexisting foot injury — it was a finger injury. Bobo did miss a game last season because of an injury to his finger that he sustained against Mississippi State. He played the following week against Texas before being held out against Charlotte.

Bobo injured his foot after returning to the starting lineup against Georgia Tech, and it ultimately required Lisfranc surgery. Because of the foot injury, Bobo’s status for the first few games of the 2026 season was always going to be worth following. The Georgia center indicated at SEC media days that he was feeling good going into Georgia’s fall camp. “I think our training staff has done a good job of just getting me back into everything, and I’m feeling good going into fall camp,” Bobo said in July. Georgia does have options behind Bobo at center. Malachi Toliver started in place of Bobo to end last season.

However, Cortez Smith is making a strong case to pass Toliver on the depth chart. The second-year center got the start during G-Day and continues to impress during fall camp.

“They both have had goods and bads, and they both got to keep improving,” Smart said. “Drew wasn’t able to make it through the year last year with the tough injury he had, and those guys had to step up and play. “We need him (Smith) to be ready to go this year. He’s got the flexibility of kicking out and playing some guard, and I think that’ll make him a better center.” Georgia could also turn to freshman Zykie Helton as a possibility at center, though he seems destined to be the team’s starting right guard. Aside from Bobo, Georgia does feel good about its current health situation. Georgia is limiting reps for Gabe Harris and Kyron Jones as they recover from injuries suffered last season. Smart also indicated that wide receiver Craig Dandridge was not dealing with any injuries after taking a tough hit from Jones during the scrimmage. “Craig’s great,” Smart said. “Craig’s continuing to work and get better, and continues to work day in and day out. He’s a pleasure to work with.”