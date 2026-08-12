Atlanta Hawks Hawks open NBA Cup vs. former guard Young, No. 1 pick Dybantsa Hawks will host the Wizards on November 6. Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum drives to the basket against Atlanta Hawks guard Dyson Daniels during the first half of an Emirates NBA Cup basketball game, Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024, in Boston. (Charles Krupa/AP)

By Lauren Williams 7 minutes ago Share

The Hawks will open their NBA Cup play in November against former guard Trae Young, No. 1 overall pick AJ Dybantsa and the Wizards. As part of this week’s schedule release, the NBA announced the group play schedule for the Emirates NBA Cup 2026. Group play games will take place on “Cup Nights.” Hawks NBA Cup 2026 schedule - Friday, Nov. 6 vs. Wizards, 7 p.m. - Friday, Nov. 13 at Bulls, 8 p.m. - Friday, Nov. 20 vs. Hornets, 7 p.m. - Friday, Nov. 27 at Celtics, 8 p.m. Two seasons ago, the Hawks advanced to the semifinals after winning their group and defeating the Knicks in the quarterfinals. Young famously pretended to roll a pair of dice over the Knicks’ logo as the clock ran out at Madison Square Garden.

Last season, the Hawks did not advance beyond the group play stage. The NBA Cup will take six group winners and one wild card from each conference for single-elimination knockout rounds. Winners from each quarterfinal game will head to the semifinals. Both the quarterfinals and semifinals will take place in NBA team markets. Winners advance to the championship game set for Friday, Dec. 11 at Hinkle Fieldhouse at Butler University in Indianapolis. Last year, the Knicks won both the NBA Cup in December and the NBA Finals in June.

The Hawks’ full schedule will be announced on Thursday with all non-nationally televised games airing on WANF or Peachtree Sports TV.