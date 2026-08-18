Hawks assistant GM Kyle Korver stepping away from franchise

Atlanta Hawks owner Tony Ressler and assistant general manager Kyle Korver talk before the Hawks’ game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at State Farm Arena, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, in Atlanta. Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

The Hawks front office saw another major departure this summer. Hawks assistant general manager Kyle Korver has stepped away from the organization, according to a person familiar with the situation.

Marc Stein first reported the news.

Korver leaves on good terms and believes the team is in a good spot. According to a person familiar with the situation, Korver is “excited for the next chapter and to spend more time with his family.”

Korver first joined the Hawks front office in July 2022 as the team’s director of player affairs and development. In that role, Korver worked with Hawks coaches, the athletic-performance team and the front office to come up with development plans for each Hawks player.