Hawks assistant GM Kyle Korver stepping away from franchise

The Hawks front office saw another major departure this summer. Hawks assistant general manager Kyle Korver has stepped away from the organization, according to a person familiar with the situation.
Marc Stein first reported the news.
Korver leaves on good terms and believes the team is in a good spot. According to a person familiar with the situation, Korver is “excited for the next chapter and to spend more time with his family.”
Korver first joined the Hawks front office in July 2022 as the team’s director of player affairs and development. In that role, Korver worked with Hawks coaches, the athletic-performance team and the front office to come up with development plans for each Hawks player.
Korver then transitioned to assistant general manager in Jan. 2023 amid front-office shuffling that included the departure of Travis Schlenk and the promotion of Landry Fields.
He led the Hawks’ recruitment and hiring process for coach Quin Snyder.
Before joining the Hawks front office, Korver served in a player development role for the Nets.
The NBA All-Star played for the Hawks from 2012-2017 and averaged 10.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists across his five seasons with the team. One of his best seasons came in 2014-15 when he shot a league-best 49.2% from 3, which helped earn his first and only All-Star appearance.
The Nets drafted Korver 51st overall in the 2003 NBA Draft, though they flipped the pick to the 76ers. In addition to the Hawks and 76ers, Korver played for the Jazz, the Bulls, the Cavaliers and the Bucks. He retired after he did not re-sign with the Bucks following the 2019-20 season.