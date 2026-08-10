Georgia Bulldogs 10 standouts from Georgia football 2-hour open practice Here are the players and position groups that jumped out during Sunday’s practice. The Georgia offensive line looks as powerful as ever in fall camp. In this file photo running back Nate Frazier (3) celebrates his three-yard touchdown reception from Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton (14, left) during the fourth quarter against Mississippi at Sanford Stadium, Saturday, October 18, 2025, in Athens, Ga. Also pictured is Georgia offensive lineman Drew Bobo (74). Georgia won 43-35. (Jason Getz / AJC)

By Mike Griffith 3 hours ago Share

ATHENS — Georgia opened up practice on Sunday at Sanford Stadium and Kirby Smart and his Bulldogs didn’t hold anything back. It was one practice of many, and there was no benefit of film study or “All 22” field view from the end zone, but certain players and position groups jumped out. The fact that Georgia might have the best secondary in the nation certainly impacted UGA’s reloaded pass game, as receivers struggled to get open and Gunner Stockton was pressed to make decisions and throws with little margin for error. But those are the sorts of challenges players sign up for when they choose to play for the Bulldogs, knowing that competitive practice situations are part of the developmental process that makes UGA so desirable.

All that said, here are some thoughts on key players that stood out: WR London Humphreys Humphreys makes all the plays he’s supposed to make and doesn’t come off the field often, the mark of a leader. It’s clear Humphreys has built trust with his coaches and teammates, and the fact that he’s wearing the No. 16 — Kirby Smart’s playing number — says something. TE Jaden Reddell This talented third-year tight end has flashed at times, but in Sunday’s practice his presence was more notable and consistent.

Reddell drew praise from the head coach for his spring and offseason work, and Smart complimented him on the mic after he made a contested touchdown catch during 11-on-11 action off a throw from backup quarterback Ryan Montgomery.

QB Ryan Montgomery Montgomery no longer wears a bulky knee brace, and his mobility and ability to extend plays were noted in the 11-on-11 work. Gunner Stockton is the clear number one, but the offseason storyline about the backup job being contested appears to have validity based on Montgomery’s impressive practice on Sunday. TE/WR Kaiden Prothro The celebrated incoming freshman surely has many things to work on, but the pass-catching part of the equation seems legit. Prothro appeared to have a knack for finding space in the defensive pass coverage and using his big body to screen defenders when making the catch. CB Ellis Robinson IV Smart talked about how Robinson’s confidence has grown, and that was apparent with the sticky coverage and multiple-interception practice he had.

Smart also singled out Robinson in run support, encouraging better angles, but there’s no question Georgia has a very special player at one cornerback position. Georgia offensive line It’s hard to single out any one lineman without the benefit of tape study, but it was clear this line has power and can create a push. The pass protection from the first-line unit was also very good throughout the practice and 11-on-11 work, as the defense did not get much of a push up the middle and QB pressures were limited. SS KJ Bolden Tight end Lawson Luckie spoke last week about how Bolden is often a step ahead of offensive plays, and that was again the case in Sunday’s workout. Bolden’s speed and anticipation are undeniable, and like Robinson, he has the markings of a future first-round NFL Draft pick.

LB Chris Cole Cole is a chess piece, capable of being deployed in multiple ways: in pass coverage, as a run stopper or an effective blitz option. Cole made an athletic interception on one play and came off the edge to get to the quarterback on another. There’s no question No. 9 will be creating havoc this season. RB Jae Lamar The Georgia running backs room lacks a true standout, and there’s a strong chance Lamar’s opportunities could be limited until he’s as assignment-sound and physically capable as others. But as a pure runner, Lamar appears to have the upside to make an impact — if not sooner, later. PK Peyton Woodring Woodring is so consistent that he’s often overlooked, but with Smart suggesting there will be more “four-quarter games” ahead in the rugged SEC, having a strong kicker can make a difference in the outcome of more than one contest.