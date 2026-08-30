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Source: Falcons release local product Wanya Morris despite June trade

Falcons had dealt a sixth-round pick to the Chiefs for Morris and a seventh-rounder.
Falcons offensive lineman Wanya Morris talks with members of the media during the first day of training camp in July in Flowery Branch. (Jason Getz/AJC)
Falcons offensive lineman Wanya Morris talks with members of the media during the first day of training camp in July in Flowery Branch. (Jason Getz/AJC)
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15 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — The Falcons are releasing offensive tackle Wanya Morris, a source told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sunday. The team explored options for trading Morris but ultimately found releasing him the best avenue.

Morris, who hails from Grayson, joined the Falcons in June via trade with the Chiefs. The Falcons gave the Chiefs a sixth-round pick in exchange for Morris and a seventh-round selection.

When the Falcons landed Morris, the 2023 third-round pick appeared a logical solution to be the team’s swing tackle. He started 16 games across three seasons with the Chiefs, working at both tackle spots, but spent the majority of training camp at left tackle.

Morris missed time during camp with a toe injury, and when he returned, he was largely with the third-string offense. He eventually saw time at right tackle, but the Falcons opted to turn elsewhere for their swing tackle role — Michael Jerrell is the favorite.

The Falcons will have their roster trimmed from 90 players to 53 by 6 p.m. Sunday. Follow along with the AJC’s live updates tracker.