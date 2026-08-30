Source: Falcons release local product Wanya Morris despite June trade

Falcons offensive lineman Wanya Morris talks with members of the media during the first day of training camp in July in Flowery Branch. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Falcons had dealt a sixth-round pick to the Chiefs for Morris and a seventh-rounder.

Falcons had dealt a sixth-round pick to the Chiefs for Morris and a seventh-rounder.

FLOWERY BRANCH — The Falcons are releasing offensive tackle Wanya Morris, a source told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sunday. The team explored options for trading Morris but ultimately found releasing him the best avenue.

Morris, who hails from Grayson, joined the Falcons in June via trade with the Chiefs. The Falcons gave the Chiefs a sixth-round pick in exchange for Morris and a seventh-round selection.

When the Falcons landed Morris, the 2023 third-round pick appeared a logical solution to be the team’s swing tackle. He started 16 games across three seasons with the Chiefs, working at both tackle spots, but spent the majority of training camp at left tackle.