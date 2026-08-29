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Live UpdatesAugust 29, 2026, 12:05 AM

Find out what moves the Falcons are making to reach their 53-man roster

NFL teams must trim their rosters before Sunday’s 6 p.m. deadline.

Falcons coach Kevin Stefanski and his staff will make some critical decisions about how the roster is shaped this weekend. (Jason Getz/AJC)
Falcons coach Kevin Stefanski and his staff will make some critical decisions about how the roster is shaped this weekend. (Jason Getz/AJC)

It’s time for answers in NFL facilities across the league.

The preseason games are done and teams are making their final decisions to help trim their rosters down to the 53-man maximum ahead of Sunday’s deadline at 6 p.m.

The Falcons are no different, with some key decisions to make at critical positions.

As roster moves are announced throughout the weekend, stay tuned for announcements.

AJC
18 hours ago
Rod Beard

Roster moves on the horizon

Make way for the roster announcements over the weekend. 

Following Friday's preseason finale, the Falcons have to get down from 90 players to 53 by Sunday's 6 p.m. deadline. 

Many of the decisions will be easy, but there will be some tough calls that general manager Ian Cunningham and coach Kevin Stefanski will have to make to get down to the max number. 

Falcons quarterback Jack Strand (from left), defensive back Clark Phillips III and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa jog onto the field before an NFL exhibition game against the Dolphins on Friday, Aug. 28, 2026, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Falcons quarterback Jack Strand (from left), defensive back Clark Phillips III and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa jog onto the field before an NFL exhibition game against the Dolphins on Friday, Aug. 28, 2026, in Miami Gardens, Fla. ((Lynne Sladky/AP)

We've broken down some of the key position races — most notably at quarterback — and a few others, but all the practices and games are done. Now, it's time to break down video and make the final choices. 

Here's some reading to get you caught up: