Find out what moves the Falcons are making to reach their 53-man roster

Roster moves on the horizon
Make way for the roster announcements over the weekend.
Following Friday's preseason finale, the Falcons have to get down from 90 players to 53 by Sunday's 6 p.m. deadline.
Many of the decisions will be easy, but there will be some tough calls that general manager Ian Cunningham and coach Kevin Stefanski will have to make to get down to the max number.
We've broken down some of the key position races — most notably at quarterback — and a few others, but all the practices and games are done. Now, it's time to break down video and make the final choices.
Here's some reading to get you caught up: