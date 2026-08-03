Atlanta Falcons Everything we learned from the Falcons’ first padded training camp practice From quarterback play to Zachariah Branch’s big day, here’s everything of note from Monday’s practice. The Falcons' Zachariah Branch (17) works for a catch against Darnay Holmes during training camp Monday, Aug. 3, 2026, in Flowery Branch. (Mike Stewart/AP)

By Daniel Flick 14 minutes ago Share

FLOWERY BRANCH — For the first time since Jan. 4, the Falcons donned shoulder pads under their jerseys in Monday’s training camp practice. There were one-on-ones across the board, a few physical hits at the point of contact, significant 11-on-11 snaps and the longest practice — around an hour-and-a-half — thus far. Here’s everything we learned from an action-packed session in Flowery Branch. Tagovailoa, Penix sharp For the first time since back tightness flared up the week before training camp, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa participated in an 11-on-11 period Monday. He didn’t see extensive action, but he was 3-for-3, including a pair of quick hitters and one over-the-middle to receiver Drake London.

Michael Penix Jr. also had a quieter practice Monday. He warmed up and threw during individual periods and one-on-ones, then spent nearly an hour watching while the Falcons went through 11-on-11s. Penix’s time came at the end, and he looked sharp. During what the Falcons call an opportunity period, where young players lower on the depth chart see game snaps, Penix was 6-for-8, capping it with a deep touchdown to receiver Antwane “Juice” Wells down the left sideline. Both of Penix’s incompletions were drops — one by Wells, the other by undrafted rookie running back Cash Jones. Here’s a look at the passing charts for Tagovailoa and Penix, courtesy of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s new technology.

Strand leads QB rep count, sharper than Rush Undrafted rookie quarterback Jack Strand remains the Falcons’ primary quarterback in 11-on-11s while Tagovailoa and Penix recover from their respective injuries. Strand was 8-for-12, though one of his completions could’ve been ruled a sack. The Minnesota State-Moorhead product completed a 20-plus-yard pass to Jones down the left side for his longest gain of the day, if not all of training camp. Jones beat linebacker J.D. Bertrand on a wheel route. Veteran Cooper Rush, still less than one week into his time with the organization, had a difficult day. Rush was 3-for-8, including 0-for-3 on passes 10 yards or more. He threw a deep ball to rookie receiver Zachariah Branch that was broken up by cornerback Clark Phillips III. Branch wanted a flag, but Phillips’ body went vertical and avoided the penalty. Here’s a look at the passing charts for Strand and Rush.

Branch answers the bell Speaking of Branch, Monday was his biggest test yet — and he aced it. The 5-foot-10, 180-pound Branch has been the talk of the Falcons’ offseason. He carried a strong OTA and mandatory minicamp period into training camp, where he’s flashed more than the rest of the team’s pass-catchers. There was a question lingering over all of it: Would it translate when pads enter the equation? If Monday was any indication, pads had no effect on the short, shifty Branch, who caught three passes during team periods — two in 7-on-7, one in 11-on-11 — and delivered the biggest play in one-on-ones, catching a long touchdown pass down the left sideline through tight coverage from cornerback Darnay Holmes.

Branch has primarily worked with the second-string offense, but he’s becoming difficult to ignore. He’s also the first player through punt return drills and has the inside track to win that job this summer, too. Right tackle rotation the heaviest it’s been The Falcons went through a majority of OTAs and training camp with Michael Jerrell as their first-team right tackle while Jawaan Taylor works to return from an undisclosed injury. Jerrell got snaps with the starters again Monday, but fewer than usual. He split time with Brandon Walton, a 28-year-old veteran entering his seventh season who’s played in 19 games with two starts, and seventh-round rookie Ethan Onianwa. Falcons coach Kevin Stefanski said he expects Taylor back in the near future, but in the present, the Falcons have a three-way competition for the right to work with the first team. Defense notes: Depth chart, flash plays, rookies Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich returned to practice for the first time since his wife, Cristina, died of cancer July 26. He remains at the forefront of the team’s mind, starting linebacker Divine Deablo said.

“He’s like an older brother for me, so I was glad to have him back out here,” Deablo said. “I hugged him as soon as I saw him. Everybody just wants to play for ‘Brich at the end of the day.” Ulbrich’s defense rotated several players on the starting unit within its front seven. At defensive line, Brandon Dorlus, Da’Shawn Hand and Maason Smith were three of the starters with LaCale London and Chris Williams rotating in. Outside linebacker Jalon Walker remains a staple with the first string, while Samson Ebukam and Bralen Trice also got snaps. Trice has impressed the Falcons’ staff after missing each of the last two seasons with a knee injury. Smith, London and Williams had notable run stuffs, as did linebacker Christian Harris, who split first-team snaps with Harold Perkins Jr., a sixth-round rookie from LSU.

Perkins and fellow rookie linebacker Kendal Daniels have both drawn quality reviews thus far and appear firmly in the mix for playing time next to Deablo. “I think Kendal and Perk both look great,” Deablo said after practice. “They’re way ahead what I expect from any rookie. So, they’re doing a great job. Obviously, they’ve got to keep it up. We’ll see more in the preseason, but I’m excited.” Continuing with the rookie class, second-round corner Avieon Terrell got snaps with the starting defense — including his brother, A.J. — in the slot Monday. It’s the first time he’s played with the first-team secondary. Terrell also worked with the second-team defense as an outside corner, continuing to cross-train at both spots. Veteran safety Jessie Bates III made two successful blitzes that resulted in sacks or rushed decisions. Bates joined Xavier Watts, A.J. Terrell and Mike Hughes as consistent starters on the back end, while Sydney Brown, A.J. Woods, Holmes and Avieon Terrell each got time at nickel. Folk perfect on field goals Falcons kicker Nick Folk was 6-for-6, connecting from 33, 37, 41, 39, 31 and 51 yards. He moved between hashes and remained consistent, once even knocking the ball off the light post stationed several yards behind the uprights.