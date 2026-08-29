Sports Dream gets rude awakening in tough loss to Fire at home Atlanta Dream forward Angel Reese (5) and guard Allisha Gray (15) react in the second half of an WNBA basketball game Sunday, Aug. 16, 2026, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

By Micahya Costen – For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution 48 minutes ago Share

This was not the welcome home the Dream expected. The Atlanta Dream tried to get a fire lit under them toward the end, but it wasn’t enough in a 101-83 loss to the Portland Fire. The Dream got off to one of the roughest starts of their season. After committing a myriad of turnovers early, they finally opened their scoring with an Allisha Gray 3-pointer, but couldn’t find their consistency after a 10-0 Portland run to put Atlanta in an early hole. The Fire turned up the pressure defensively in the paint and consistently bullied the Dream out of it. In the second quarter, the Dream’s first basket didn’t come until a little over three minutes into the period.

Visible frustration showed from the team, but so did constant communication, as the Dream tried to make up for the lack of fundamental plays that cost them baskets. They closed the half trailing the Fire by 14 points (52-38), shooting 25% from the field and committing 10 turnovers. Though there were hopeful moments from Atlanta, the Fire led with momentum on their side to keep the Dream at bay and put them away in the end. Key Moments The Dream showed more energy in the second half. What seemed lacking in flow and decision-making was made up for during the start of the second half.

Though they still struggled to keep their defense steady, the Dream put together a stronger showing and offered a little hope as the clock wound down.

On a bright note, Angel Reese reached her 28th double-double of the season. One more, and she will have the record for the most WNBA double-doubles in a single season. Top performers Dream Rhyne Howard: 24 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST Angel Reese: 16 PTS, 16 REB, 6 AST Allisha Gray: 11 PTS, 3 AST Jordin Canada: 11PTS, 1 REB, 6 AST Naz Hillmon: 10 PTS, 9 REB, 2 AST Fire Carla Leite: 26 PTS, 6 AST Emily Engstler: 25 PTS, 6 REB Megan Dileo: 16 PTS, 5 REB Highlight of the night Back-to-back 3-pointers from Rhyne Howard with a little over five minutes left in the third quarter cut the Dream’s deficit by seven points and changed the momentum in the arena. These were just two of Howard’s six shots from beyond the arc.