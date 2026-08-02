Braves starter scratched before Saturday’s game

Atlanta Braves pitcher Reynaldo Lopez throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Sunday, July 26, 2026, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)

Braves starting pitcher Reynaldo López was scratched ahead of Saturday’s game against the Nationals at Truist Park.

The team announced López had discomfort in his left knee during his warm-up routine. Martín Pérez, scheduled to start Sunday’s series finale, was forced into action in place of López.

A right-hander, López is 4-3 this season with a 3.64 ERA. He began the season in the starting rotation, moved to the bullpen and only recently returned to being a starting pitcher.

López pitched three 5 2/3 scoreless innings Sunday in Baltimore against the Orioles.

“I think he’s done a nice job since going back in the rotation,” Braves manager Walt Weiss said ahead of Friday’s game. “It’s been interesting, still the velocity fluctuates a little bit, but it hasn’t been related to his success. Two outings ago (July 21 against the Padres), he threw the ball as hard and as well as we’ve seen him this year. He got knocked around a little bit. Then velocity was a tick down in Baltimore, and he goes five scoreless.