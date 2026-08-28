Braves pitchers Waldrep, Schwellenbach to have elbow surgery

Atlanta Braves pitcher Hurston Waldrep delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Thursday, July 2, 2026, in Atlanta. (Colin Hubbard/AP)

The Braves and manager Walt Weiss announced Friday that pitchers Hurston Waldrep and Spencer Schwellenbach will both have season-ending elbow surgery. Waldrep will have Tommy John surgery.

Waldrep made three appearances for the Braves this season, the last coming July 7 before he was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett. He made one start for the Stripers on July 19 in Toledo, but pitched just three innings.

The 24-year-old right-hander was expected to be part of the Braves’ rotation this season before having elbow surgery in February. Waldrep has pitched in 15 MLB games and gone 6-3 with a 4.99 ERA.