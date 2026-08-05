Georgia Bulldogs Carson Beck starting NFL preseason opener Former Georgia quarterback will lead Cardinals in Hall of Fame Game Thursday. FILE - Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Beck (19) throws during the NFL football team's rookie minicamp on May 8, 2026, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

By Mike Griffith 1 hour ago Share

Carson Beck will start in the first NFL game he suits up for when his Arizona Cardinals play the Carolina Panthers in the Hall of Fame Game on Thursday. Beck, listed as the third-team quarterback on the roster, said he “had no clue I was going to start,” in an ESPN story published on Tuesday, “Obviously, our schedule is absolutely crazy right now, practice, meetings with training camp and whatnot,” Beck said. “But, yeah, I’m looking forward to it. I’m really excited.” Beck said his time playing for Kirby Smart at Georgia and Mario Cristobal at Miami prepared him for the rigors of NFL training camp.

“Two coaches that came from that (Nick) Saban tree and kind of that Saban way of doing things, which is, I mean, your fall camps are just hell,” Beck said with a smirk. “So, it’s very similarly structured from how we did it in college. So, again, it’s the nature of the beast and it’s what you got to do to eventually get ready for the season.” Arizona fans haven’t been sure what to think based on published reports and video of Beck operating seamlessly in a two-minute offense drill. Beck has opened to mixed reviews after being the third quarterback selected in the NFL Draft with the 65th overall pick in the third round.

Beck, who led Georgia to a 24-3 record in 2023-2024 at Georgia before taking Miami to the CFP Championship Game last season, entered fall camp in an advanced developmental role with veteran Jacoby Brissett expected to start in Arizona.

The first Cardinals depth chart was released on Sunday and reflected Beck as the third-team quarterback, even after he heated up in a recent two-minute drill that opened eyes in a most impressive way. Brissett started 12 games last season for the Cardinals in place of Kyler Murray, who suffered a season-ending foot injury Week 5 and was subsequently released and signed with the Minnesota Vikings. Beck reportedly struggled earlier in fall camp, with Arizona Republic reporter Theo McKenzie noting that Beck’s “worst miss of camp happened two days earlier, when he came nowhere close to finding an open Jeremiyah Love on an intermediate pass in the end zone. On Sunday, the story was similar: When attempting passes more than 10 yards downfield, Beck often missed by wide margins.” On Day 4 of camp, SI.com insider Donnie Druin penned that “Carson Beck continues to struggle with ball placement … “ The presumption, per the Yahoo Sports story noting Beck’s struggles, was that Beck would run third team behind Brissett and veteran back-up quarterback Gardner Minshew, who signed a one-year, free-agent deal worth $8.25 million the day after Murray was released.