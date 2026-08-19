WEEKEND PREVIEW Top 10 Georgia high school football games of Week 1 From Milton to Cairo to Savannah, the first full Friday of football is loaded with must-see matchups. Sandy Creek quarterback Caleb Hill carries the ball for a short gain in yardage against Jefferson during the first half of a Class 3A state championship game Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2025 at the Mercedez-Benz Stadium. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)

By Todd Holcomb 1 hour ago Share

While Corky Kell games kicked off the GHSA season last week, the first full Friday of high school football is this week. Here are the 10 best games from around the state. Central (Carrollton) at Heard County When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Staples Stadium, Franklin Records, rankings: Central (12-1 in 2025) is No. 5 in Class 5A; Heard County (13-1 in 2025) is No. 1 in Class 2A. Last meeting: Central won 35-20 in 2021. Things to know: Heard County is ranked No. 1 for the first time in the regular season, but opens as a 16-point underdog — according to the computer Maxwell Ratings — in a home game against a top-10 opponent from a higher classification. Heard County made the Class A Division I semifinals last season. The two finalists, Worth County and Toombs County, are now in Class 3A, and most polls suggest Class 2A is up for grabs. Heard has holes to fill on defense and its lines of scrimmage, but its four main yardage producers are back. They are Ethan Tisdale (2,607 yards passing, 1,169 rushing), Darience Coleman (1,169 yards rushing), Zaiden Moreland (1,021 all-purpose) and Brody Buc Cofield (746 receiving). Central, a Class 4A quarterfinalist last season, graduated Jonaz Walton, a former AJC Super 11 who rushed for 5,965 yards in his career, now at Notre Dame. Returning are quarterback JR Harris (2,771 yards passing, 39 touchdowns), running back Jacez Walton (951 yards from scrimmage) and receiver Jake Ivester (717 receiving yards), plus nine defensive starters.

Colquitt County at Thomas County Central When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, The Jackets’ Nest, Thomasville Records, rankings: Colquitt County (9-3 in 2025) is No. 7 in Class 7A; Thomas Country Central (15-0 in 2025) is No. 1 in Class 6A. Last meeting: Colquitt County won 35-33 in 2012. Things to know: These schools met almost every season from 1978 to 2012 before stopping. Each has won two state titles since. Helping get them back together is former Colquitt County coach Justin Rogers. He’s 53-3 in his three seasons at Thomas County Central and won those championships (2023, 2025). Rogers was 26-7 at Colquitt County (2019-21). “This is two state powers and national names that are (in) neighboring counties,” Rogers told AJC Varsity’s Jack Leo earlier this summer. “It’s been a travesty they ain’t been playing already.” Thomas Central graduated 2,000-yard rusher Christian “Deuce” Lawrence and 2,500-yard passer Jaylen Johnson. The new quarterback is Aidan McPherson, who passed for 3,096 yards and rushed for 964 at Rome last season. Jabari Watkins, a wide receiver committed to Arkansas, had 11 touchdown receptions last season. Six of the Yellow Jackets’ 10 leading tacklers in 2025 were juniors or sophomores. Colquitt’s defense returns a similar group. Gone is running back Jae Lamar, now at Georgia. Antwan Lockett is a preseason all-state wide receiver committed to Georgia Tech. The new quarterback is Khi Mitchell, a transfer from Mount Zion of Jonesboro.

Fitzgerald at Clinch County When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Donald Tison Field at Panther Stadium, Homerville

Records, rankings: Fitzgerald (9-4 in 2025) is No. 3 in Class 2A; Clinch County (13-1 in 2025) is No. 3 in Class A. Last meeting: This is the teams’ first meeting. Things to know: Both teams are ranked No. 1 in the AJC Varsity/GHSF Daily Composite. These two South Georgia programs have never faced each other despite being only about 65 miles apart. Fitzgerald made the Class A Division I quarterfinals last season under new coach Wes Tankersley. The Purple Hurricane must replace all-state running back Victor Copeland (1,393 all-purpose yards) and leading passer Matthew Cowan. The team returns 1,000-yard rusher LaTavis Devine. The team’s four leading tacklers are back. Clinch County has a new coach, Rance Morgan, who succeeds Jim Dickerson, under whom the Panthers won five state titles. The 2025 team made the Class A Division II semifinals and lost to eventual champion Bowdon. Back are Traviian Miller (999 yards rushing, 1,599 passing), Kamarion Johnson (828 yards receiving, two-way starter, committed to Florida) and eight defensive starters. Gainesville at Buford When, where: 5 p.m. Saturday, Phillip Beard Stadium, Buford Records, rankings: Gainesville (11-4 in 2025) is No. 2 in Class 6A; Buford (15-0 in 2025) is No. 1 in Class 7A.

Last meeting: Buford won 38-14 in 2013. Things to know: These schools, just 20 miles apart in Lake Lanier country, have fielded football teams since the 1940s or beyond but have met only six times (Buford leads 5-1). In the most recent meeting in 2013, both were ranked No. 1. Buford, on the way to successfully defending its Class 3A title, won 38-14. Gainesville, led by Deshaun Watson, bounced back to win Class 5A. That’s Gainesville’s only state title. Buford is now the reigning consensus national champion. The Wolves graduated their leading passer, two leading rushers, two leading receivers and seven defensive starters, including AJC all-class player of the year Tyriq Green, now at Georgia. The new quarterback is DJ Hunter, who is committed to James Madison. Gainesville returns quarterback Kharim Hughley (committed to Clemson) and running back Nigel Newkirk (Alabama) from its 2025 Class 5A runner-up team. Eight of 11 defensive starters are gone, including Xavier Griffin and Jamarion Mathews to Alabama. Jal’lil Goley, a 4-star cornerback, transferred in from Hebron Christian. This game marks the coaching debut of Gainesville’s Santavious Bryant, who came from Grayson, where he won a 2024 state title. Grayson at Sandy Creek When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, The Battlefield, Tyrone Records, rankings: Grayson is 0-1 (12-1 in 2025) and unranked in Class 7A; Sandy Creek (15-0 in 2025) is No. 1 in Class 4A. Last meeting: This is the teams’ first meeting.

Things to know: Sandy Creek, the 2025 Class 3A champion, is playing perhaps its toughest foe in history. Grayson is a 7A team that won the GHSA’s highest classification in 2024 and finished 12-1 in 2025, spending almost the entire season at No. 1. Grayson has nine seniors committed to Power 4 teams. They include Super 11 offensive lineman Jordan Agbanoma (Nebraska) and defensive lineman Waylon Wooten (Georgia). “It could be a bloodbath, or it could be close,” Sandy Creek coach Darius Smiley told AJC Varsity this summer. “But we feel like our staff and kids are good enough to match up with some of the bigger schools.” Grayson had a rough go last week, though, as the Rams lost to North Gwinnett 37-22 in a game that went to a running clock in the second half. Deuce Smith passed for 304 yards and three touchdowns, much of it after the game was decided. Sandy Creek returns quarterback Caleb Hill, who passed for 2,634 yards last season. Amari Latimer, a 2,000-yard rusher, is now at West Virginia. Six starters are back on a defense that includes safety Corey Hadley Jr. (committed to Nebraska) and linebacker JT Austin (Cincinnati). Jefferson at Calhoun When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Hal Lamb Field at Phil Reeve Stadium, Calhoun Records, rankings: Jefferson (13-2 in 2025) is No. 6 in Class 5A; Calhoun (9-3 in 2025) is No. 6 in Class 4A. Last meeting: Calhoun won 20-7 in the 2024 Class 3A championship game. Things to know: These schools have played three times, twice for state championships. Jefferson won its only state title with a 31-14 upset victory in 2012, when Calhoun was ranked No. 1. Calhoun beat Jefferson 20-7 when Jefferson was the higher-ranked team in 2024. Jefferson is coming off another runner-up finish in Class 3A last season. CJ Hayes rushed for 844 yards in just nine games as a freshman. Jefferson returns its three leading tacklers (linebacker Dylan Berardinelli, linebacker Eli Primm and cornerback Jacob Berardinelli), plus cornerback Cordaro “Shyne” Parham (committed to Michigan State) and linebacker Max Brown (Clemson). Primm and Brown also have been productive running backs. Brown, the brother of Clemson linebacker and former AJC player of the year Sammy Brown, missed most of last season with a knee injury. Calhoun spent last season in the top three in the rankings until losing to Douglass 12-0 in the second round. Calhoun returns Trace Hawkins, who passed for 2,442 yards and 24 touchdowns. He is a sophomore two-year starter who is committed to Clemson. Also back is 1,000-yard rusher Hudson Chadwick. Gone is 1,500-yard receiver Justin Beasley and six of the team’s leading tacklers.

Marist at Woodward Academy When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Graham Hixon Field at Colquitt Stadium, College Park Records, rankings: Marist (12-2 in 2025) is No. 3 in Class 5A; Woodward Academy (10-3 in 2025) is unranked in Class 6A. Last meeting: Marist won 16-12 in 2025. Things to know: Marist won the 2025 game after Owen Rice scored on a 3-yard run with 52 seconds left. Woodward Academy drove to the Marist 32 but ran out of time. Marist’s Tyler Baradel, a Wake Forest-committed kicker now a senior, made a 51-yard field goal that proved critical in the late going. Woodward went on to reach the Class 5A quarterfinals and returns six three-year starters. They are cornerback Bryce Woods (committed to Virginia Tech), linebacker Elijah Lyles, center Langston Fields, defensive end/tight end Jack Wilson, two-way lineman Jaylen Johnson and all-state kicker Afton Rowles. Juniors Myles Tate and Tory Clark on the defensive line are consensus top-400 junior prospects nationally. Quarterback Ryan Harrison is committed to Charlotte. Marist graduated six of its nine all-region players from a Class 4A semifinal team, and the three returnees — Baradel, offensive lineman Cooper Martenson and linebacker Owen Hare — made preseason all-state. Hudson Kalb is set to become the first sophomore starting running back in coach Alan Chadwick’s 42 seasons. Also outstanding are defensive tackle Lucas Rosser and defensive backs/wide receivers Jake McLaren and Egan McCarthy. North Cobb at Milton When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Eagles’ Nest, Milton

Records, rankings: North Cobb (8-4 in 2025) is unranked in Class 7A; Milton (8-4 in 2025) is No. 4 in Class 6A. Last meeting: North Cobb won 42-27 in 2023. Things to know: North Cobb has been Milton’s nemesis recently, beating the Eagles in 2021, 2022 and 2023, all in upset victories against higher-ranked teams. Milton lost as a No. 1 team in 2021 and an eventual state champion in 2023. This game marks a homecoming for North Cobb quarterback Ben Halevi, who was Milton’s starter most of last season. Halevi passed for 1,541 yards and 19 touchdowns after opening-game starter Derrick Baker was lost for the season with a hand injury. Baker, who is committed to Tennessee, is back in his starting role. Key Milton players are tight end Grant Haviland (committed to Vanderbilt), wide receiver Jordan Carrasquillo (Indiana), tackle Landon Ghea (Under Armour freshman All-American last season), Josh Evans (4-star guard) and linebacker Blaize Battaglia (Boston College). Zach Belyeu is North Cobb’s only major college recruit. He’s a 1,000-yard rusher and uncommitted consensus top-250 junior prospect. Thomasville at Cairo When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, West Thomas Stadium, Cairo Records, rankings: Thomasville (8-4 in 2025) is No. 4 in Class 2A; Cairo (10-3 in 2025) is No. 2 in Class 4A.

Last meeting: Thomasville won 45-23 in 2025. Things to know: These South Georgia programs first played in 1922. Thomasville, once the much bigger school, leads the series 49-29-6 and has won five of the past six. Thomasville won the 2025 game by scoring the game’s final 20 points in the fourth quarter. Thomasville reached the second round of the Class A Division I playoffs last season and lost a tight road game to eventual runner-up Toombs County. The Bulldogs lost their leading passer, rusher and receiver and six of their seven leading tacklers. Thomasville’s best players are cornerback Christian Hayes, safety Makari Williams and two-way lineman Isaiah Palacios. Hayes is in line to play quarterback, replacing four-year starter Cam Hill. Williams is an outstanding punter and teams with kicker Camdon Christie to help give Thomasville strong special teams play. Cairo reached the Class 3A quarterfinals last season. The Syrupmakers return region player of the year Bryian Duncan, a running back committed to West Virginia. Also back is running back/linebacker Jaylen Teall, a region co-defensive player of the year. Defensive lineman Stevan Thornton made preseason all-state. Quarterback Bryce Puckett, now a junior, is a three-year starter who passed for a school-record 356 yards in a playoff win over Troup last season. Toombs County at Benedictine When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Memorial Stadium, Savannah Records, rankings: Toombs County (13-2 in 2025) is No. 2 in Class 3A; Benedictine (11-3 in 2025) is No. 2 in Class 5A. Last meeting: Benedictine won 28-14 in 2017.