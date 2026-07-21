Star QB wins appeal to transfer to state champion Thomas County Central

Former Rome all-state quarterback Aidan McPherson won his appeal Tuesday for eligibility at Thomas County Central, giving the 2025 Class 5A champions an all-state weapon to build on its 15-0 finish from last season.
“We are so proud and excited to be able to move forward with my senior year,” McPherson said via text. “We want to thank the GHSA for giving us the opportunity to tell our story.”
The GHSA initially denied his eligibility because of a bylaw passed in 2025 making transfers ineligible for one season after their second high school change. McPherson played his freshman season at Northwest Whitfield.
As a junior at Rome last season, McPherson passed for 3,096 yards and 31 touchdowns. and rushed for 964 yards and 15 touchdowns on a team that reached the Class 5A semifinals. He was the Region 5-5A player of the year and made AJC all-state. He is a member of the AJC’s preseason Georgia Power 100, released Monday.
Quarterback Aidan McPherson warms up during practice at Thomas County Central on Wednesday, July 15, 2026. (A. Wallace for the AJC)
To gain eligibility before a four-person appeals board, McPherson’s representatives had to argue for hardship that would justify waiving the bylaw in his case.
“I’m not commenting on specifics out of respect for my family,” McPherson said. “We are just really excited to move on with my senior year.”
GHSA executive director Tim Scott had no comment on the decision. He explained the rationale for the bylaw when it was passed.
“We’re an education-based organization, and we want to make sure that when student-athletes move, they’re not moving for athletic purposes,” he said. “Situations change, and families move due to job changes or whatever, so we’ve added a few things to make sure it’s not just for athletics.”