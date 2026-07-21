Star QB wins appeal to transfer to state champion Thomas County Central

Playing for Rome, Aidan McPherson passed for 3,096 yards and 31 touchdowns. and rushed for 964 yards and 15 touchdowns. (Jason Getz/AJC 2025)

Former Rome star Aidan McPherson had been denied eligibility for transferring twice in his high school career.

Former Rome star Aidan McPherson had been denied eligibility for transferring twice in his high school career.

Former Rome all-state quarterback Aidan McPherson won his appeal Tuesday for eligibility at Thomas County Central, giving the 2025 Class 5A champions an all-state weapon to build on its 15-0 finish from last season.

“We are so proud and excited to be able to move forward with my senior year,” McPherson said via text. “We want to thank the GHSA for giving us the opportunity to tell our story.”

The GHSA initially denied his eligibility because of a bylaw passed in 2025 making transfers ineligible for one season after their second high school change. McPherson played his freshman season at Northwest Whitfield.