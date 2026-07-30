AJC Varsity South Georgia RB standout has eyes on 1,000-receiving yard milestone Bryian Duncan Jr.’s role has changed over the years, but his dominant versatility hasn’t wavered. Cairo running back Bryian Duncan Jr. runs different drills during practice on Tuesday, July 21, 2026. The Syrupmakers featured Duncan as a receiver as much as they did at running back last year, and he totaled over 700 yards in both categories. (A. Wallace for the AJC)

By Jack Leo 2 hours ago Share

CAIRO — Bryian Duncan Jr. has been described as explosive, versatile and all the other adjectives you’d expect to hear about a 3-star running back. But Cairo quarterback Bryce Puckett has the most unique — and arguably the most correct — description of his teammate. “My dad calls him a ‘ball-playing Jessie,’” Puckett said. “He’s just a dog.” Upon further explanation, a “ball-playing Jessie” has no specific definition. The West Virginia commit didn’t earn the title with any one part of his game, whether it was his dominance as a running back, a receiver, a defensive back or a threat on special teams.

In fact, it’s all of them. As a junior, Duncan rushed for 736 yards and 10 touchdowns, caught 38 passes for 767 yards and nine touchdowns, blocked two field-goal attempts and one punt, returned one punt and three fumbles or interceptions for touchdowns and made 42 tackles. He was a first-team Class 3A all-state player in the AJC’s two-way-player category. If there was a four-way-player category, he would’ve made that. Cairo boasts an impressive athletic alumni base — including Olympic gold medalist Teresa Edwards, College Football Hall of Famer Bill Stanfill and Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Emerson Hancock — but coach David Coleman believes Duncan could be remembered as one of the Syrupmakers’ greatest.

“At the end of the day, he’s a great athlete,” Coleman said. “A great track athlete, he plays basketball. I think he’s in the conversation when you talk about great athletes that have come through Cairo High School.”

Duncan proved his supreme athleticism from the time he was named offensive MVP in Cairo’s youth league all-stars game. He didn’t take long to stand out at the high school level, either. Duncan shines most as a running back and a receiver, but he first showed Coleman he was varsity-ready in the third game of his freshman year. The No. 8-ranked Thomasville offense tried to out-physical the freshman with a high-point pass. “He’s playing corner, and it’s a goal line play, and they throw a fade ball to him, and he makes the play,” Coleman said. “Goes up and breaks it up, and we said, ‘Yeah, he’s ready. He ain’t going to be more ready.’” Duncan played sparingly on offense that season, totaling over 200 rushing yards. He didn’t earn any scholarship offers, but Duncan knew the 2024 season was his time to dominate. “Right after my freshman year coming into the spring and the summer, I just knew I was going to be that man because I wouldn’t say we didn’t have any talent, but I was the only experienced person we had because I was the main freshman that was playing as a freshman,” Duncan said.

Coleman knew the team would struggle to throw the ball as Puckett, a freshman at the time, got acclimated to high school football. The team leaned heavily on Duncan’s legs, and he delivered with 1,795 yards rushing and 20 touchdowns in 2024. Duncan impacted the score on defense, too, as he returned two interceptions for touchdowns. Duncan also emerged as a team leader, specifically helping Puckett settle into the offense and set up a memorable 2025. “He’s really taken me under his wing, just giving me encouragement when nobody else will, and that’s all I can ask for,” Puckett said. Duncan’s versatility was on full display last season as his role changed with a more balanced offense. The Syrupmakers featured Duncan as a receiver as much as they did at running back last year, allowing him to total more than 700 yards in both categories. Two of Duncan’s best games last season couldn’t have come at better times.

The first was Cairo’s 38-31 upset of No. 2 Peach County, which put the Syrupmakers in position to win their region. Duncan scored all five touchdowns — two as a receiver, one as a running back and two on special teams. “It’s hard to stop that because I can go to running back to quarterback to receiver,” Duncan said. “It’s also good because it’s helping my body so I don’t have to be doing as much as I did my sophomore year running the ball.” Duncan also grabbed an interception in the win over Peach County, for good measure. “That feeling was so amazing because my 10th grade year, that was the team that I got injured (against), so I didn’t get to play in the playoffs my 10th grade year,” Duncan said. “So for me to go out there and just score five touchdowns coming back off an injury, that was just a blessing.” The second standout performance came in Cairo’s second-round playoff win over No. 5 Troup County. All three of Duncan’s touchdowns that night came as a receiver, and he also blocked a field goal attempt in a 28-20 win.