Atlanta United surrender late lead, fall to Philadelphia Union

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Ezekiel Alladoh scored the winner in the 97th minute, one minute after Neil Pierre equalized the match, as the Philadelphia Union rallied from two goals down to beat Atlanta United 3-2 on Saturday in stoppage time.

With goals in the 96th and 97th minutes, the Union became the first team to score both the game-tying and game-winning goals in consecutive minutes of second-half stoppage time since the LA Galaxy did so on July 14, 2018.

Pierre headed in a pass from Kai Wagner in the 96th minute to equalize before Alladoh finished with his left foot from the center of the box off another Wagner assist in the 97th to seal the win for Philadelphia.