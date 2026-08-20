Atlanta United beats Minnesota 2-1, ends seven-match winless streak

Atlanta United Head Coach Gerardo "Tata" Martino shouts instructions during the second half in Atlanta United's home opener at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Saturday, March 7, 2026, in Atlanta. Real Salt Lake won 3-2 over Atlanta United. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Tristan Muyumba scores for third straight game as United notch fifth victory.

Tristan Muyumba scores for third straight game as United notch fifth victory.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Tristan Muyumba scored a goal for the third straight game and Atlanta United beat Minnesota United 2-1 on Wednesday night.

Atlanta (5-12-3) has won back-to-back games following a seven-match winless run.

Minnesota (6-7-7) is winless in nine straight games.

Tomás Jacob opened the scoring for Atlanta in the 37th minute with his second career MLS goal. Jacob was wide open on the right side after a failed clearance, and he settled a deflected shot to send it inside the post.

Muyumba scored the go-ahead goal in the 78th on a counterattack to become the ninth player in club history to score in three straight games.