Braves’ Mahle spins gem in first start at Truist Park

Tyler Mahle began his Braves tenure with two gems through two starts.
The starter spun together a stellar six-inning showing and allowed just one run on four hits and seven strikeouts across 93 pitches in the Braves’ 6-3 win over the Mets on Wednesday. The outing was his second of at least six innings after the team acquired him from the Giants on Aug. 3 and his fifth this season.
Mahle also recorded his first win as a Brave five days after he mowed down nine hitters and tossed six scoreless in his Braves debut against the Yankees last Friday. Wednesday’s outing also resulted in Mahle’s first stretch of two consecutive starts with one run or less since last September.
Since making the move to Atlanta, Mahle has turned back to his splitter as an impact pitch, which he said has been one for him for “a while now.” The 10-year veteran credited pitching coach Jeremy Hefner for having a plan for him before he even arrived.
He added that Hefner has been easy to communicate with “anytime.”
The transition to a new team can be difficult, but it has been anything but for the 31-year-old. He credited that to the teammates he has spent just nine days with.
“It’s been real. They’ve made it real comfortable for me, making that transition,” Mahle said. “It’s been great coming in (and) doing my job the first two starts. Tonight, they made it real easy on me. They’re making great plays behind me.”
After the Braves avoided dealing for a front-line starter at the trade deadline, the importance of quality starts from Mahle was furthered. While it’s only been two starts and 12 innings pitched, Weiss liked what he has seen so far from the Newport Beach, California, native.
“I think there’s pitch-ability there. This guy can pitch,” he said. “He can throw strikes with all of his pitches and he can get the fastball to the upper part of the zone, where guys can’t get to it because it’s got some life.”