Atlanta Braves Braves’ Mahle spins gem in first start at Truist Park New pitcher follows his impressive debut with six strong innings, seven strikeouts and a win against New York. Braves pitcher Tyler Mahle works against the New York Mets on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2026, in Atlanta. The starter spun together a stellar six-inning showing during the Braves’ 6-3 win. (Mike Stewart/AP)

By Fisher Isbell 1 hour ago Share

Tyler Mahle began his Braves tenure with two gems through two starts. The starter spun together a stellar six-inning showing and allowed just one run on four hits and seven strikeouts across 93 pitches in the Braves’ 6-3 win over the Mets on Wednesday. The outing was his second of at least six innings after the team acquired him from the Giants on Aug. 3 and his fifth this season. Mahle also recorded his first win as a Brave five days after he mowed down nine hitters and tossed six scoreless in his Braves debut against the Yankees last Friday. Wednesday’s outing also resulted in Mahle’s first stretch of two consecutive starts with one run or less since last September.

Manager Walt Weiss said Mahle has been “a shot in the arm” for the team’s rotation. With the chances of Spencer Schwellenbach and Spencer Strider returning dwindling, Mahle seems set to serve as the squad’s No. 2 arm come October. Since making the move to Atlanta, Mahle has turned back to his splitter as an impact pitch, which he said has been one for him for “a while now.” The 10-year veteran credited pitching coach Jeremy Hefner for having a plan for him before he even arrived. He added that Hefner has been easy to communicate with “anytime.” The transition to a new team can be difficult, but it has been anything but for the 31-year-old. He credited that to the teammates he has spent just nine days with.

“It’s been real. They’ve made it real comfortable for me, making that transition,” Mahle said. “It’s been great coming in (and) doing my job the first two starts. Tonight, they made it real easy on me. They’re making great plays behind me.”