Where Georgia teams stand in early national high school football rankings

Georgia tied California with 29 teams in the HSFA’s top 300 poll, good for third-most in the country.
Reigning consensus national champion Buford leads the state at No. 5. The Wolves, who earned 2025 national title honors from USA Today, ESPN, MaxPreps, SBLive and Blue Star Media, are three spots ahead of No. 8-ranked Carrollton.
Georgia’s other top-50 HSFA teams are No. 14 Grayson, No. 24 Creekside and No. 44 Thomas County Central. Fourteen of Georgia’s 29 top-300 teams are ranked in the top 100.
Region 1-7A is the only GHSA region to get all of its teams in the top 300. Lowndes, Colquitt County and Valdosta are all ranked late in the top 100 while Richmond Hill and Camden County are ranked in the early 200s.
Class 7A has the most top-300 teams among GHSA classifications with 14. Sandy Creek is the only school from Class 4A, the lowest GHSA classification represented.
North Georgia boarding school Rabun Gap is the only non-GHSA member ranked in the top 300 from Georgia.
Georgia high school football teams in the HSFA preseason top 300
5. Buford
8. Carrollton
14. Grayson
24. Creekside
44. Thomas County Central
56. Gainesville
62. Hughes
73. Douglas County
75. Milton
79. Roswell
82. North Gwinnett
87. Lowndes
94. Colquitt County
96. Valdosta
115. Rabun Gap
117. McEachern
146. Lee County
164. Benedictine
167. Mill Creek
209. Richmond Hill
211. Rome
218. Camden County
227. Newton
241. Houston County
248. Walton
264. Marist
272. Kell
277. North Oconee
295. Sandy Creek
SBLive’s top-25 poll has three Georgia teams, all in Class 7A. Buford is ranked No. 3, Grayson is ranked No. 11 and Carrollton is ranked No. 14.
Buford, Grayson and Carrollton are the only teams that have played for a state title in Georgia’s highest classification the last two years. Carrollton eliminated Grayson in the quarterfinals last season before falling to Buford in the state championship.
Buford, Grayson and Carrollton are also three of the top five public schools in SBLive’s rankings.
The Public Schools Top 100 features 16 Georgia teams, including its top two spots. Reigning Class 4A champion Creekside is ranked No. 1, right in front of Class 5A champion Thomas County Central. The Seminoles and Yellow Jackets will compete in the same classification this year.