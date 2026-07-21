Atlanta United Where Atlanta United stands after World Cup Five Stripes prepare for road match with rival Charlotte FC on Wednesday. “I think we’ll see the peak of the team closer toward the end of the season,” Atlanta United head coach Gerardo "Tata" Martino said. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

By Amna Subhan – For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution 16 minutes ago Share

The final whistle may have blown on Atlanta’s World Cup summer, but Atlanta United has already been back in action. The MLS season resumed last week after a hiatus while the global tournament was on center stage. Atlanta United returned with a 1-0 loss to No. 1 Nashville SC, where it was the most dominant team but couldn’t find the net. It’s a story the Five Stripes know all too well. Atlanta fell to 3-10-2, with 19 matches left in the season, but there is still optimism around the team coming out of the extended break. “I think the evolution of the team is something positive,” manager Gerardo Martino said. “I think we’ll see the peak of the team closer toward the end of the season.”

The road ahead Atlanta sits second to last in the MLS Eastern Conference. So, although there is some time to work with, the team must iron out its issues soon if it wants to be in the playoff picture. First up, Atlanta heads up 1-85 to face rival Charlotte FC on Wednesday at 8:15 p.m. Then the Five Stripes complete their four-game road trip against New England Revolution and Philadelphia Union. The turnaround after Charlotte is quick, with Atlanta playing two games this week; the No. 4-ranked Revolution match is on Saturday. Atlanta United got its first win against Philadelphia in March and looks to sweep the season series. Atlanta finally returns to Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Aug. 15 versus the New York Red Bulls. Two of its three wins this season have come at home.

Transfer window brings new faces Atlanta United signed two defenders as the summer transfer window opened July 13. Júnior Alonso from Brazilian club Atlético Mineiro agreed to a contract through the 2028-29 season, and Paulo Díaz of River Plate in Argentina is locked in through the 2027-28 season with options for 2028-29 and 2029-30.

“I think what they bring to the game is, they help in the build, they help bring leadership in the back,” Atlanta United chief soccer officer and sporting director Chris Henderson said. “I do think the connection — both players are players who make other players around them better.” Both are primarily centerbacks, bringing competition to Stian Gregersen and Enea Mihaj, who have started on the backline for most of the season. Henderson said he welcomes the chance for competition, where starting-caliber players play behind actual starters. Alonso, national teammate of Atlanta United captain Miguel Almirón, primarily played at left back for Paraguay in its recent World Cup run to the round of 16. Neither has yet to make their Atlanta debut, and Martino is “not optimistic” Díaz, born in Chile, will be able to compete this week, because his visa needs to be ironed out. An attitude adjustment Atlanta United players emphasized an attitude change to turn the ship around. Although a loss coming off the break is not great for morale, a different mentality was felt. “We can see some progress and some desire from everyone to improve and to be better and to (not) give up,” midfielder Tristan Muyumba said.

Muyumba said they’re not going to just roll over based on the league standings. The break was a “refresh” that helped expand that desire to get on the right track. The new summer signings also echoed the need to shift the team’s mindset. Henderson and company said they hope the veteran leadership of Díaz and Alonso will help this process. “I’m also excited about what’s coming on and how our team is going to look the next couple weeks,” Muyumba said. Injury update In the loss to Nashville, Jay Fortune, who started in the midfield, went down with a left hamstring injury. Fortune is expected to miss three to four weeks, the team announced Monday. This news comes after Fortune missed the remainder of the previous season with a foot injury after last summer’s international break while competing for his national team, Trinidad and Tobago, in the CONCACAF Gold Cup.