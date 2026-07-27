Star QB is one of more than 20 blue-chip prospects to transfer this year

McPherson is one of eight members of AJC Varsity’s Georgia Power 100 who have changed schools. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has identified more than 20 players with several Power 4 offers who have transferred (list below).
“It’s become such a norm now,” Thomas County Central coach Justin Rogers said earlier this summer. “I don’t think any of us are surprised seeing transfers around the state. You become numb to it. Early on, when you saw transfers and it was, ‘Oh, wow. I can’t believe that.’ Now it’s back-page news.”
McPherson’s transfer was front-page news, but only because he had transferred before, from Northwest Whitfield to Rome. The GHSA passed a bylaw in 2025 that made second-time transfers automatically ineligible, even if they move into their new districts.
GHSA executive director Tim Scott credited the rule with helping decrease the number of transfer eligibility requests to 4,744 last academic year from 5,916 the year before.
But Scott also told the AJC he has not noticed that hardship appeals of the two-transfer rule have been any harder to win than eligibility appeals. He said close to 60% of appeals are successful overall.
McEachern coach Kareem Reid says transferring is a accelerating trend. His team gained four blue-chip recruits this offseason, including linebacker Joakim Gouda, who is committed to Georgia. Gouda played at South Paulding last season.
“It’s a trickle-down effect of the colleges having a portal and kids going other places for opportunity,” Reid said. “I have no issue with it. It’s parents trying to make the best move for kids.”
Reid said college teams are less patient with young players today.
“High school development is more important than ever,” he said. “If you don’t create value for yourself in the first two years (in college), they’re pushing you out the door. They want that spot and they want their money back. People can be upset about it, but that’s the world we’re living in. A lot of Georgia programs do a great job preparing kids for the next level. That’s what it boils down to.”
Below are some of the more significant player transfers this season.
An asterisk means the players are members of AJC Varsity’s preseason Georgia Power 100.
Player / former school / new school
*Xevien Brinson / Arabia Mountain / Stephenson
Consensus No. 3 junior tight end prospect nationally.
Robert Brown Jr. / Savannah Christian / Effingham County
Junior defensive lineman with more than 15 offers, one from Georgia Tech.
Kamari Butler / Kennesaw Mountain / Carrollton
Junior edge rusher with reported offers from Alabama and Tennessee.
Jordan Dillon / Savannah Christian / Effingham County
Offensive lineman who committed to Georgia Tech in June.
Aamaury Fountain / Northside (Warner Robins) / Dodge County
A 4-star cornerback who committed to Florida in April.
*Jai’lil Goley / Hebron Christian / Gainesville
A cornerback who is the consensus No. 35 prospect nationally among juniors.
*Joakim Gouda / South Paulding / McEachern
The best linebacker prospect in UGA’s 2027 recruiting class.
Ben Halevi / Milton / North Cobb
Passed for 1,541 yards as Milton’s starting quarterback as a sophomore.
AJ Hill / Thomasville / Valdosta
All-region safety with around 20 offers, mostly mid-major.
*Kennedee Jackson / McDonough / Lithonia
Highest-rated offensive lineman in UGA’s 2027 recruiting class.
Brenton James / St. Augustine (Florida) / McEachern
Passed for 2,780 yards, 36 touchdowns in 2025; small-college offers
Cohen Lawson / Colquitt County / Lee County
Packers’ starter past two seasons; 3,111 career passing yards.
Jamir Lee / Benedictine / Carrollton
Defensive lineman is a consensus top-250 national prospect
*Aidan McPherson / Rome / Thomas County Central
Passed for 3,096 yards and rushed for 964 last season. Committed to Duke.
Khi Mitchell / Mount Zion (Jonesboro) / Colquitt County
All-region QB passed for 1,479 yards, rushed for 669, in 2025
Ben Musser / Prince Avenue Christian / Jackson County
Dual-threat QB who led Prince Avenue to the 2024 Private final; 40 career TD passes.
Carl Noisette from Duluth to Gainesville
All-region offensive lineman with 25 reported offers
Tucker Parson / Rockmart / Hart County
Son of new Hart County coach Biff Parson; passed for 2,698 yards as a freshman.
David Parson / Union Grove / Douglas County
Linebacker who committed to Ole Miss in June
Cole Pollock / Landmark Christian / McEachern
Consensus top-400 national prospect among juniors; plays cornerback.
Quinn Pollock / Landmark Christian / McEachern
Identical twin of Cole; also a top-400 national prospect
Sire Razi / Pace Academy / Creekside
Linebacker with more than a dozen offers, mostly mid-major.
Mondarius Reese / KIPP Atlanta / Douglas County
Wide receiver who has run 100 meters in 10.53 seconds.
*Zyon Robinson / Stockbridge / McEachern
Consensus top-200 national junior who had 13 TD receptions last season.
Tucker Saporita / Pike County / Colquitt County
All-region tight end with about 15 offers, mostly mid-major.
*Keyon Standifer / Athens Academy / Newton
AJC’s Private offensive player of the year in 2025; scored 33 touchdowns.
AJ Tillman Jr. / McDonough / Lithonia
1,000-yard rusher with 10.55 speed in 100 meters; committed to Louisville.
*Zach Watts / Carver (Columbus) / Carrollton
Freshman 1,000-yard rusher for the 2025 Class 2A champion. Offer from Georgia.
Justin Weeks / Pace Academy / Douglas County
Defensive lineman who is a top-300 national recruit; committed to Georgia Tech.