Six Georgia games featured on ESPN’s ’100 Games That Explain College Football’

College football is widely viewed as one of America’s most popular sports. But even though the sport seems to be a long, winding road with potholes disguised as the transfer portal and uncontrolled revenue sharing, the passion this game brings each and every fall Saturday is still unlike any other.

Now, as anticipation continues to build for the upcoming 158th year of college football, it really begs the simple question of — how did we get here?

ESPN’s Bill Connelly attempted to answer that question by highlighting the 100 games that best explain college football in 2026. Rather than ranking the 100 greatest games ever played, the list focuses on the matchups that have had the biggest impact on shaping the sport.