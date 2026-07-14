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Single-game tickets for Georgia Tech football go on sale Wednesday

The school also announced its promotional schedule for this season’s home games.
Georgia Tech fans celebrate after a score during the second half against Syracuse at Bobby Dodd Stadium in October. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
Georgia Tech fans celebrate after a score during the second half against Syracuse at Bobby Dodd Stadium in October. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
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57 minutes ago

Single-game tickets for Georgia Tech football’s 2026 home slate will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Wednesday, the school announced.

Options will be available for as low as $30, with premium seating in the “Wreck Deck” within the recently completed Thomas A. Fanning Student-Athlete Performance Center starting at $150.

Premium experiences in the “Wreck Deck” will be available only on a single-game basis.

The school also announced its home game promotional schedule.

The Yellow Jackets will celebrate 65 years of the Ramblin’ Reck, the school’s 1930 Ford Model A Sport Coupe that leads the team onto the field at Bobby Dodd Stadium, during Hall of Fame Weekend festivities against Duke on Oct. 10. The first 25,000 fans in attendance will receive a Reck flag.

Tech’s season opener Sept. 3 against Colorado will be a “whiteout,” while its Week 2 contest versus Tennessee will feature a gold pompoms giveaway for fans. The Jackets will hold homecoming festivities Oct. 24 against Boston College, with Senior Day set for Nov. 21 against Wake Forest.