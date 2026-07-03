Atlanta Braves Seven-run seventh sinks Braves in loss to Cardinals Bad night for the bullpen leads to another series loss Atlanta Braves pitcher Hurston Waldrep delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Thursday, July 2, 2026, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)

By Chad Bishop 14 minutes ago Share

A seven-run seventh by the Cardinals against the Braves’ bullpen sunk the Braves in a 11-5 loss Thursday at Truist Park. The defeat dropped the Braves to 5-14 in their last 19 and made for a somber postgame after the NL East’s first-place team let one get away. They had led 5-3 after an inning (the Braves scored five runs in back-to-back games for the first time since June 5-6) but couldn’t score again. A silver lining to it all was the start on the mound from Hurston Waldrep. Waldrep went 5 1/3 innings and allowed three earned runs (all in the first inning), struck out four and walked one while giving up five hits.

Making his first start of the season, Waldrep threw 76 pitches. More importantly, he showed he could — and likely will be — a permanent fixture in the Braves’ rotation for the rest of the year. After Waldrep retired to the dugout, though, all heck broke loose as the Braves (50-35) fell to 8-5 in rubber games. Waldrep’s second appearance in a Braves’ uniform this season got off to an awful start. A slick roller hit by JJ Wetherholt to the right side went under the glove of second baseman Ozzie Albies on the game’s second pitch, and then Iván Herrera was hit by a pitch. Cardinals’ right fielder Jordan Walker stepped in and belted an 0-1 splitter 396 feet out to left for a three-run homer, Walker’s 19th of the season.

But the Braves’ offense rose to the challenge in the first against Cardinals’ starter Dustin May. Mauricio Dubón cut the deficit to 3-1 with a bases-loaded single (making Dubón 7-for-9 with the bases loaded this season), and then the Braves got a bounce to go their way.

Dominic Smith ripped a 1-2 sweeper 92-mph off the bat that nailed May’s right foot. The ball caromed well into right field foul territory in what became a bases-clearing double that put the Braves in front 4-3. May tried to carry on, but Austin Riley reached on an infield single to third, Mike Yastrzemski plated Smith with a sacrifice fly to deep center and Jim Jarvis, in his first Truist Park at-bat, executed a hit-and-run up the middle. Jarvis would be the last batter May would see. Waldrep held the Braves’ 5-3 lead over the next 4 1/3 innings. He was lifted after a one-out walk in the sixth and Tyler Kinley came in, threw one pitch and got a 4-6-3 double play. All was going swimmingly for the home squad at that point, but Masyn Winn placed a flyball single into the Bermuda Triangle in left, then Nathan Church hit a down-and-in slider 392 feet off the top of the wall in deep right-center that tied the game at 5-all. Twas a sign of things to come.