Ronald Acuña Jr. could begin rehab assignment during All-Star break

PITTSBURGH — Right fielder Ronald Acuña Jr. is getting closer to returning for the Braves, manager Walt Weiss indicated Tuesday before a game against the Pirates at PNC Park.
Acuña has been out since straining his left hamstring June 9 in Chicago against the White Sox. He has been on the 10-day injured list since and has missed 24 games as of Tuesday. Acuña’s absence over the final week before the All-Star Game means he will have missed 31 games before his return.
Acuña also missed 14 games in May because of a strain to the same hamstring.
Weiss said Acuña could begin a rehab assignment next week.
“That’ll be good to get him back,” Weiss said. “It’s a right-handed bat that we probably need in our lineup, a right-handed threat. I mean, obviously a great player, but even when he’s not performing at his highest level, he’s a presence. And there’s a trickle-down effect when you’re having to deal with him at the top of the order even when he’s not rolling; he’s still such a presence. It’ll be a nice sight to see him back here.”
Acuña has hit .251 in 53 games this season for the Braves. The 28-year-old has hit seven home runs and driven in 22 RBI. Five of those homers and 14 of those RBI came in May when he hit .286.
In Acuña’s absence, the Braves have leaned on Eli White and Mike Yastrzemski. Yastrzemski is slashing just .226/.316/.346 while White’s line is only .227/.277/.400.
A specific date for Acuña’s rehab stint will be determined by how his rehab in Atlanta progresses this week while the team is on the road at Pittsburgh and then St. Louis.