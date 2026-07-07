Ronald Acuña Jr. could begin rehab assignment during All-Star break

Braves right fielder Ronald Acuña Jr. rounds first base in the second inning against the Cleveland Guardians in a MLB baseball game on Sunday, April 12, 2026, at Truist Park in Atlanta. (Colin Hubbard for the AJC)

Outfielder has been out since injuring hamstring on June 9.

Outfielder has been out since injuring hamstring on June 9.

PITTSBURGH — Right fielder Ronald Acuña Jr. is getting closer to returning for the Braves, manager Walt Weiss indicated Tuesday before a game against the Pirates at PNC Park.

Acuña has been out since straining his left hamstring June 9 in Chicago against the White Sox. He has been on the 10-day injured list since and has missed 24 games as of Tuesday. Acuña’s absence over the final week before the All-Star Game means he will have missed 31 games before his return.

Acuña also missed 14 games in May because of a strain to the same hamstring.

Weiss said Acuña could begin a rehab assignment next week.