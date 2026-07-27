Ronald Acuña Jr. returns to Braves ahead of Monday’s matchup at Mets

Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. adjusts his helmet while standing on third base against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning of a baseball game, Saturday, June 6, 2026, in Atlanta. (Erik S. Lesser/AP)

Ronald Acuña Jr. declared himself “ready to go” on Saturday. The Braves agreed, reinstating the star outfielder off the injured list Monday ahead of a three-game series against the Mets in New York.

Acuña played six games with Triple-A Gwinnett, both taking his position in right field and serving as a designated hitter. He went 5-for-19 with four walks, four strikeouts, an RBI, a stolen base and three runs scored.

More importantly than the statistics, Acuña wanted to make sure his timing with his swing was comfortable before facing MLB pitching. He will get to do that at Citi Field after missing 37 games with a right hamstring injury.